Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Beware super home buyer collateral damage: ISA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022   12:51PM

The Coalition's super home buyer proposal could leave thousands worse off, even if they don't access the scheme, Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said.

ISA said that under the super home buyer scheme, funds would be forced to carry more cash. As cash is a lower performing asset, this would mean every Australian with a super account could have less at retirement, the industry group alleged.

To make its point, the ISA released its findings that showed a 30-year-old on a median wage with a $20,000 starting balance could be between $14,700-$29,100 worse off at retirement. This figure was unaffected by whether people chose to access the scheme or not.

ISA also said that the increased equity requirements would lead to less investment in long-term growth-orientated assets. Its modelling showed that liquidity requirements meant annual returns across investment portfolios could fall 10-20 basis points.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

However, the exact investment implications would be dependent on the demographics of the fund and existing asset allocations.

In a statement, the industry group also chastised how housing affordability would become worse, pointing out that minister for superannuation Jane Hume had at one point admitted this herself.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

ISA said its analysis showed that, "price surges would quickly gobble up any extra money first home buyers could take of super."

"The nation's five major capital city media property prices could jump between 8-16%."

On the matter of affordability, ISA chief executive Bernie Dean concluded: "Even those Australians that don't use their super to buy a house will be left tens of thousands of dollars worse off because of the government's scheme."

"Not only will throwing super into the housing market jack up prices and make houses less affordable, but all Australian workers will also be worse off because of lower investment returns."

Oppositely, Yellow Brick Road chair Mark Bouris called the super scheme a potential once in a lifetime opportunity for first home buyers to get into this market sooner.

Bouris said: "The argument that you lose compounding interest by drawing money out of your super is correct but, the thing that's missed here is that as a result of being able to withdraw up to $50,000 from superannuation, it allows you to borrow up to around 90% from a bank."

"The bottom line is as long as an individual ends up selling their first home, compounding on the leverage, it should outdo compounding in the super fund on its own."

Read more: ISACoalitionIndustry Super AustraliaIndustry SuperMark BourisBernie DeanJane HumeYellow Brick Road
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ATO slammed for failing to collect billions in unpaid super
Superannuation not a super solution to housing affordability
Super home buyer scheme fails to move the needle
Cbus executive named ESSSuper chief
Low wage growth a deliberate design feature: ACTU
Active Super enhances parental leave policy
Super Guarantee increases now ironclad
Industry pans early release superannuation policy
We knew people would leave the advice industry: Hume
ISA uncovers disgraceful regional gender super gap

Editor's Choice

No place for crypto in insto portfolios: PGIM

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
PGIM has made clear its thoughts on cryptocurrency, labelling it 'portfolio kryptonite' and saying it adds little to institutional investment portfolios other than a whole lot of risk.

Beware super home buyer collateral damage: ISA

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
The Coalition's super home buyer proposal could leave thousands worse off, even if they don't access the scheme, Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said.

CountPlus names chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Following the sudden departure of Matthew Rowe in February, the financial advice group has named its new chief executive while also naming a new chief financial and operating officer.

Alternatives guru departs ART

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:42PM
Bruce Tomlinson has left his job as a senior portfolio manager at the Australian Retirement Trust.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.