Beware super home buyer collateral damage: ISA

The Coalition's super home buyer proposal could leave thousands worse off, even if they don't access the scheme, Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said.

ISA said that under the super home buyer scheme, funds would be forced to carry more cash. As cash is a lower performing asset, this would mean every Australian with a super account could have less at retirement, the industry group alleged.

To make its point, the ISA released its findings that showed a 30-year-old on a median wage with a $20,000 starting balance could be between $14,700-$29,100 worse off at retirement. This figure was unaffected by whether people chose to access the scheme or not.

ISA also said that the increased equity requirements would lead to less investment in long-term growth-orientated assets. Its modelling showed that liquidity requirements meant annual returns across investment portfolios could fall 10-20 basis points.

However, the exact investment implications would be dependent on the demographics of the fund and existing asset allocations.

In a statement, the industry group also chastised how housing affordability would become worse, pointing out that minister for superannuation Jane Hume had at one point admitted this herself.

ISA said its analysis showed that, "price surges would quickly gobble up any extra money first home buyers could take of super."

"The nation's five major capital city media property prices could jump between 8-16%."

On the matter of affordability, ISA chief executive Bernie Dean concluded: "Even those Australians that don't use their super to buy a house will be left tens of thousands of dollars worse off because of the government's scheme."

"Not only will throwing super into the housing market jack up prices and make houses less affordable, but all Australian workers will also be worse off because of lower investment returns."

Oppositely, Yellow Brick Road chair Mark Bouris called the super scheme a potential once in a lifetime opportunity for first home buyers to get into this market sooner.

Bouris said: "The argument that you lose compounding interest by drawing money out of your super is correct but, the thing that's missed here is that as a result of being able to withdraw up to $50,000 from superannuation, it allows you to borrow up to around 90% from a bank."

"The bottom line is as long as an individual ends up selling their first home, compounding on the leverage, it should outdo compounding in the super fund on its own."