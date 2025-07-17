Beware risks in private markets: bfinance

While access to private markets for wealth managers has evolved in the last decade, so too has the level of risk involved, a report states.

According to bfinance's Private Markets for Private Wealth: Democratisation vs Retailisation report, 61% of wealth managers increased private market allocations in the three years to the end of 2021, and over half (52%) are looking to increase allocation to private markets moving forward.

Thirty-eight percent are now seeking to increase their exposure to open-ended and semi-liquid private markets strategies, such as evergreen products.

There are currently over 400 evergreen strategies available, bfinance found.

Hence, investors are met with more simplicity with the expanded universe, eliminating the J-curve in an opened-end structure instead of the traditionally illiquid closed-end format.

"Importantly, evergreen structures are not unique to retailisation. In core private credit and real assets, evergreens have long been used by institutional investors and demonstrated considerable resilience," the report said.

"These strategies are often well-matched to underlying cash-flowing assets with stable return profiles."

Now, evergreen strategies can even offer, in some cases, daily liquidity.

However, the feature can be misleading with underlying risk often ignored due to its flexibility, especially across private markets.

"In pursuit of broader distribution, liquidity terms risk exceeding what underlying investments can reliably support. This introduces potential friction between investor expectations and fund reality," bfinance added.

"Liquidity can be helpful - but in private markets, more is not always better."

As a result, the report added that wealth managers weighing into the asset class risk compromising other important factors.

"Firms that conflate product availability with portfolio suitability undermining trust, performance outcomes, and long-term portfolio benefits," bfinance said.

"Democratisation improved access; retailisation enabled adoption. The next frontier is discernment - in selection, portfolio construction, and programme delivery."