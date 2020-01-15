NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Better retirement income products needed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JAN 2020   12:21PM

Challenger's Jeremy Cooper is calling for better product design from super funds as new research shows most Australian seniors are living in fear that they will outlive their savings.

New insights from Challenger and National Seniors Australia reveal 53% of older Australians are worried about outliving their savings and women are even more worried.

About 59% of women are concerned they'll outlive their retirement savings, as opposed to 47% of men. This comes down to longer life expectancy, pay inequality, marital status and gender role expectations.

The report found people currently retired and receiving some income from super were more likely to be unconcerned (39%) than those who were retired, but not receiving any income from superannuation (27%).

Those without any super income, meanwhile, were the most likely to worry frequently (23%).

"Super not only provides a reliable source of income, but also reduces worry for older Australians. On average, women live three years longer than men, but our super system doesn't cater for this difference in longevity," Challenger chair of retirement income Jeremy Cooper said.

"What this and other National Seniors research clearly highlights is that people treat the age pension and their own savings differently."

Cooper said it's clear people fear running out of their own money, even though the safety net of the age pension will be there for them.

"This sends a strong signal that people worry about being solely reliant on the age pension. It's therefore important that super funds explore ways of providing more lifetime income to their members," he added.

The research also found that having a reliable source income that will last for life is a key factor for worrying less, with those people with a defined benefit pension or a lifetime annuity reporting the lowest levels of worry.

In perhaps disheartening news for financial advisers, whether a person received advice did not have any significant impact on levels of worry about retirement savings.

"Australia has one of the best pension systems in the world, yet Australian retirees are still showing high levels of worry that they will outlive their savings," National Seniors chief executive John McCallum said.

"This shows a need for better advice and education to help older Australians manage their savings so they can have the confidence to spend their money and enjoy retirement."

The report concluded: "An obvious way to relieve the worry of those in retirement is to stabilise the system which has been under constant change or threat of change for over a decade."

The study surveyed 3584 Australians aged over 50 on their behaviour and views across a range of topics including lifestyle, health and wellbeing.

Read more: ChallengerJeremy CooperNational Seniors AustraliaJohn McCallum
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Former Challenger executive joins ASX board
Life risk insurance not profitable: KPMG
Life Company of the Year crowned
Defined contribution: A global perspective
Challenger hires Robeco director
Global manager hires Principal director
ASIC called out over super fund disclosures
Insto sales director departs Principal Global Investors
CommInsure eyes deferred lifetime annuities
Challenger director jumps to global manager
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ursc4Wyq