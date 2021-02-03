Better inflows ahead for Perpetual, Pendal: MS

Inflows at Perpetual and Pendal should improve this year, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Australian asset managers, which has Platinum and Magellan at underweight.

Morgan Stanley said asset managers are trading at group average 12-month forward consensus P/E of about 16x - in line with post 2004 average.

The cohort is 'not expensive', the firm said.

It has Perpetual, Pendal and Janus Henderson on overweight, while Magellan and Platinum are on underweight.

Perpetual recently reported $2.7 billion in net outflows for the December quarter.

But Perpetual's flows could progress in 2021 because it has invested in distribution, and global ESG inflows are at record levels, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Andrei Stadnik said in a February 2 note.

"Our view is that PPT is establishing a global platform with building blocks from recent acquisitions of Trillium (ESG capabilities) and Barrow Hanley (BH), which also give PPT scale in the US. Now it is down to execution," Stadnik wrote.

"In particular, BH has been delivering sound investment returns in equities and strong returns in FI, but posted 15-20% annualised outflows in 2017-19, with 2020 better but still in outflows in the Dec quarter. PPT is investing in distribution..."

"In Australian investments, PPT has seen some concentrated outflows as well, but we think new distribution channels and products will help to address this," they said, adding the wealth business is in steady inflows.

The analysts marked down PPT's price target from $42.5 per share to $39 to account for lower offshore FUM from a stronger AUD.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on PPT and said the valuation is 'undemanding' at about 13x FY22E P/E and the about 6% in dividend yield.

For Pendal Group, Morgan Stanley expects UK flows for Jo Hambro strategies to improve in late FY21. Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Pendal by 40 cents to $7.70 on back of stronger investment returns.

Pendal is also supported by ESG, and is trading at a valuation like Perpetual's 13x FY22E P/E.

Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on Platinum as well as Magellan.

"Trading on ~19.5x FY22E P/E, we think PTM is too expensive, given ongoing outflows from a largely retail business, despite improving performance. A long-serving Asia Fund PM left at the end of 2020, which is PTM's second-largest fund and one of its best-performing funds," the note said.

"PTM is seeking to expand offshore, and this could support flows. We raise EPS 10% in FY21E and 19% in FY22E on marking to market for stronger investment returns."