NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
BetaShares to launch new fund
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 FEB 2021   12:14PM

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider is set to launch a cloud-computing ETF later this month as it continues to build out its technology offering.

The BetaShares Cloud Computing ETF (CLDD) will invest in companies that have taken advantage of the accelerated shift to flexible working arrangements, video conferencing, online shopping and digital media consumption.

The ETF will track an index of listed cloud computing companies involved in computing services, servers, storage, databases, networking, software and analytics. Such companies include Xero, Shopify, DropBox and Zoom.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said CLDD is a pure-play exposure to the theme.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"Its methodology ensures that only companies whose primary focus is on cloud-based services are included in the portfolio, and excludes large, diversified tech companies whose global cloud services represent only a small part of their business," he said.

The cloud-based computing sector is on a steady growth trajectory with revenues forecast to increase 17.5% to US$832 billion by 2025.

The index that CLDD will track has returned 34.4% since its inception in 2013.

"Thematic ETFs are an appealing vehicle for this, as they allow investors to easily obtain exposure to a theme and invest in a way that can transcend geographic regions and sectors," Vynokur said.

"We are excited to give Australian investors the ability to access the growth potential of cloud computing in a convenient and cost-effective way. Even with the significant take-up experienced to date, we believe the megatrend in cloud computing has only just begun."

CLDD is expected to commence trading on the ASX at the end of February 2021.

The launch of the new fund comes as the BetaShares Australian ETF Review for the calendar year end 2020 revealed the industry grew to $95.2 billion, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

This is not only the highest annual change on record, it has also shot the market capitalisation of the industry to an all-time high.

Read more: CLDDAlex VynokurASXBetaShares Cloud Computing ETFDropBoxShopifyXeroZoom
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Another glitch for the ASX
HUB24 completes Paragem sale
Netwealth names new director
Link scraps European acquisition
Chi-X bolsters executive team
Vale Chi-X founder
Six Park launches ESG options
Arowana winds up LIC
SS&C withdraws Link offer
Real AM considers listing new REIT
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hYllAhXb