BetaShares to launch new fund

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider is set to launch a cloud-computing ETF later this month as it continues to build out its technology offering.

The BetaShares Cloud Computing ETF (CLDD) will invest in companies that have taken advantage of the accelerated shift to flexible working arrangements, video conferencing, online shopping and digital media consumption.

The ETF will track an index of listed cloud computing companies involved in computing services, servers, storage, databases, networking, software and analytics. Such companies include Xero, Shopify, DropBox and Zoom.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said CLDD is a pure-play exposure to the theme.

"Its methodology ensures that only companies whose primary focus is on cloud-based services are included in the portfolio, and excludes large, diversified tech companies whose global cloud services represent only a small part of their business," he said.

The cloud-based computing sector is on a steady growth trajectory with revenues forecast to increase 17.5% to US$832 billion by 2025.

The index that CLDD will track has returned 34.4% since its inception in 2013.

"Thematic ETFs are an appealing vehicle for this, as they allow investors to easily obtain exposure to a theme and invest in a way that can transcend geographic regions and sectors," Vynokur said.

"We are excited to give Australian investors the ability to access the growth potential of cloud computing in a convenient and cost-effective way. Even with the significant take-up experienced to date, we believe the megatrend in cloud computing has only just begun."

CLDD is expected to commence trading on the ASX at the end of February 2021.

The launch of the new fund comes as the BetaShares Australian ETF Review for the calendar year end 2020 revealed the industry grew to $95.2 billion, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

This is not only the highest annual change on record, it has also shot the market capitalisation of the industry to an all-time high.