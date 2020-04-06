NEWS
Investment
BetaShares swaps out unlisted fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 6 APR 2020   12:40PM

BetaShares is closing an unlisted fund in global equities and moving investors to a newly-established fund.

The BetaShares CPS - Global Managers Trust was externally managed and invested in global shares.

BetaShares has decided to replace the fund with a new international equities fund which currently manages mostly in-house and has been running for about a month, according to BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur.

"It's a big positive because the investors [in the old fund] have significantly topped up their investments," he said.

BetaShares, which is better recognised as a fast-growing ETF issuer, has had an unlisted funds management business for institutional investors for about five years.

Its unlisted funds lineup includes about a dozen strategies across passive and combination of active and passive.

Vynokur declined to comment on the unlisted business's total assets.

