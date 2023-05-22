Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Betashares previews NZ PIE fund offering

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 22 MAY 2023   12:27PM

New Zealand investors will soon have access to five new PIE funds from Betashares, covering global and Australian equities as well as fixed income.

The new products are based on some of the most popular investment methodologies in Betashares' Australian product range, which collectively hold over $7.5 billion between them.

The funds include: the Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders Fund, the Betashares Australian Sustainability Leaders Fund, the Betashares Australia 200 Fund, the Betashares Global Quality Leaders Fund, and the Betashares Australian Investment Grade Coprorate Bond Fund (NZD hedged).

It marks the first time the fund manager will have launched investment solutions outside of Australia and follows its 2021 decision to set up a local office in Auckland.

Betashares said it's currently in the process of building out a local team, led by its executive director institutional and adviser services Vinnie Wadhera.

The firm will also launch new support services for NZ financial advisers. including practice development service modules.

"Betashares is proud to be making a range of innovative investment strategies available to NZ-based investors and their advisers within a familiar and tax-efficient PIE structure," chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"We've been actively servicing New Zealand clients since our inception and so the launch of locally domiciled funds is a natural extension for us."

Vynokur added: "Betashares has been at the forefront of innovation in the Australian funds management industry since 2010, and we believe the time is right for us to take our involvement in New Zealand to the next level."

Betashares believes the New Zealand market is currently underserved in terms of high quality and cost-effective investment options and we're excited to address this opportunity by broadening the range of innovative investment solutions available to Kiwi investors, he said.

The PIE funds are expected to be available on selected investment platforms from June.

Read more: Betashares AustraliaAlex VynokurVinnie Wadhera
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Betashares launches new global shares ETFs
ETFs gaining popularity with female investors
Betashares A200 fees drop
ETF sentiment continues to grow: BetaShares
BetaShares unveils interest rate hedged bond ETF
BetaShares adds to thematic ETF lineup
BetaShares to list new fund
BetaShares launches Metaverse ETF
BetaShares grows team amid increased demand
BetaShares to launch new sustainable ETFs

Editor's Choice

Nuveen wins $190m super mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Nuveen has secured a mandate from four superannuation funds to invest $190 million across alternative office assets located in the US.

BNPL to be regulated under Credit Act

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The government has handed down its plan to regulate buy now, pay later (BNPL) providers and products under the Credit Act to strengthen consumer outcomes.

Betashares previews NZ PIE fund offering

CHLOE WALKER
New Zealand investors will soon have access to five new PIE funds from Betashares, covering global and Australian equities as well as fixed income.

Don't discount Vietnam: Dragon Capital

CHLOE WALKER
Having dropped by 34% last year, the Vietnam stock market is now seeing very attractive valuations, according to investment manager Dragon Capital.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.