Betashares previews NZ PIE fund offering

New Zealand investors will soon have access to five new PIE funds from Betashares, covering global and Australian equities as well as fixed income.

The new products are based on some of the most popular investment methodologies in Betashares' Australian product range, which collectively hold over $7.5 billion between them.

The funds include: the Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders Fund, the Betashares Australian Sustainability Leaders Fund, the Betashares Australia 200 Fund, the Betashares Global Quality Leaders Fund, and the Betashares Australian Investment Grade Coprorate Bond Fund (NZD hedged).

It marks the first time the fund manager will have launched investment solutions outside of Australia and follows its 2021 decision to set up a local office in Auckland.

Betashares said it's currently in the process of building out a local team, led by its executive director institutional and adviser services Vinnie Wadhera.

The firm will also launch new support services for NZ financial advisers. including practice development service modules.

"Betashares is proud to be making a range of innovative investment strategies available to NZ-based investors and their advisers within a familiar and tax-efficient PIE structure," chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"We've been actively servicing New Zealand clients since our inception and so the launch of locally domiciled funds is a natural extension for us."

Vynokur added: "Betashares has been at the forefront of innovation in the Australian funds management industry since 2010, and we believe the time is right for us to take our involvement in New Zealand to the next level."

Betashares believes the New Zealand market is currently underserved in terms of high quality and cost-effective investment options and we're excited to address this opportunity by broadening the range of innovative investment solutions available to Kiwi investors, he said.

The PIE funds are expected to be available on selected investment platforms from June.