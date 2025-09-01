Newspaper icon
Betashares launches first private credit fund

MONDAY, 1 SEP 2025

Betashares has launched the first offering from its newly established private capital division, the Betashares Private Capital Cliffwater Private Credit Fund.

The unlisted fund provides wholesale investors and financial advisers with cost-effective exposure to a highly diversified portfolio of senior secured loans to predominantly US middle-market companies.

The fund is managed by US private markets asset manager Cliffwater.

Betashares said the underlying strategy has delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns with a high level of capital stability across a variety of market conditions.

For eligible Australian investors and financial advisers, the new fund offers a projected 12-month distribution yield of 8-9% p.a. and is currency hedged back to Australian dollars.

The fund will be available to financial advisers and their clients via major platforms, as well as to eligible wholesale investors via Betashares Direct.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the newly launched fund is the first offering from Betashares Private Capital and offers opportunity for compelling returns, for eligible investors comfortable with the risks associated with an asset class that is inherently illiquid.

"For nearly 15 years, we have been focused on delivering high-quality investment opportunities that offer compelling risk adjusted return profiles as part of a diversified portfolio," Vynokur said.

"In service of this mission, our new US private credit exposure, delivered in partnership with Cliffwater, demonstrates our intent to selectively partner with best-in-class private asset managers to deliver institutional-grade investment solutions to eligible Australian investors and their financial advisers."

The underlying fund invests in loans sourced through the Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund Platform, which currently holds exposure to over 3800 individual loans across sectors such as healthcare, industrials, IT and financials.

The portfolio consists predominantly of senior secured, floating-rate loans to healthy US businesses. The underlying fund has delivered a 9.63% net annualised return, as at 30 June 2025, in USD since its inception in June 2019.

"By enabling responsible access to a high-quality private credit exposure, investors and their financial advisers have the opportunity to earn compelling risk adjusted returns," Vynokur said.

"Over time, we're looking forward to building on our private assets offering to offer more institutional grade investment solutions in areas where Australian investors have been traditionally underserved."

