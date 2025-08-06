Betashares launches equity high yield ETF

Betashares has added a new equity-income focused ETF to its suite, which began trading on the ASX yesterday.

The S&P Australian Shares High Yield ETF (HYLD) invests in a diversified exposure to a portfolio of 50 Australian shares with high forecast dividend yields, providing monthly distributions.

HYLD aims to provide higher income than the broad Australian share market, while avoiding the shortcomings of traditional high-dividend strategies by seeking to screen out potential dividend traps.

It aims to track the return of the S&P/ASX 200 High Yield Select Index before taking into account fees and expenses.

Meanwhile, Betashares revised the investment strategy and decreased the management fee for its Betashares Global Income Leaders ETF (INCM), which is now known as the S&P Global High Dividend Aristocrats ETF.

INCM invests in a portfolio of 100 to 200 global companies that have increased or maintained their dividends every year for at least the past 10 years, while also screening for dividend sustainability, with income paid quarterly.

From August 5, the benchmark tracked changed from the Nasdaq Global Income Leaders Index to the S&P World Ex-Australia High Dividend Aristocrats Select Index (Index). The fund's management costs have reduced from 0.45% p.a. to 0.39% p.a.

"Australian investors are well known for their affinity for dividends. Both HYLD and INCM can be used as core equity allocations that can boost income, while also implementing dividend sustainability related screens," Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"Right now, the ASX dividend yield and RBA cash rate are both below 4%. Outside of the COVID dip, these are market conditions we have not seen at any other time in the last 50 years. This has serious implications for investors, particularly retirees, who rely on cash and shares for income. As a result, we're expanding our range of intelligent investment exposures to help Australian investors generate more income."

Separately, Global X today launched the Global X Australia 300 ETF (A300), which tracks the FTSE Australia 300 Index. A300 charges a management fee of just 0.04% p.a.

"Our new Australia 300 ETF is designed to meet strong investor demand for low-cost exposure to Australian equities. It also broadens investors' exposure to small-cap companies, which are some of Australia's fastest growing and foundational to our market," Global X senior product and investment strategist Marc Jocum said.