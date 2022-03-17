NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BetaShares launches Aussie bluechip ETF

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 MAR 2022   12:33PM

BetaShares is set to launch a strategy that invests in Australian companies deemed to be of high quality.

The BetaShares Australian Quality ETF, with ticker code AQLT, comprises companies that have high return on equity, low leverage and relative earnings stability.

AQLT will host about 40 companies; some of the index's constituents include Macquarie Group, CSL, Woolworths Group and Wesfarmers.

The index it tracks, since its June 2011 inception has returned 9.9% p.a. compared to 8.6% p.a. for the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

AQLT favours growth sectors such as technology and consumer discretionary, and is underweight in the mining sector.

Management fees are charged at 0.35% p.a. or $35 for every $10,000 invested.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said AQLT will give investors access to a cost-effective investment that can serve as a core portfolio allocation for Australian equities.

"The quality score methodology used by the fund aims to produce superior long-term performance compared to benchmark Australian equities indices," Vynokur said.

The fund manager recently launched its Digital Health and Telemedicine ETF (EDOC), which invests in up to 50 global firms operating in the healthcare sector, such as Boston Scientific, Abbott and Resmed.

EDOC also looks at firms engaged in medical devices, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, or wearable products.

Read more: BetaSharesAQLTAlex VynokurMacquarie GroupWesfarmersWoolworths Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BetaShares to launch digital health, telemedicine ETF
Alpha females
ETF investors soar to 1.7m
Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%
Direct indexing: The next evolution?
Mirae to launch local ETF suite
Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
Westbridge Funds buys $16.21m industrial facility
Super Fierce targets gender wealth gap
ETF industry loses $5bn

Editor's Choice

VFMC hires from Cbus

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Victorian Funds Management Corporation will soon welcome a new head of portfolio strategy and asset allocation to its investments team.

BetaShares launches Aussie bluechip ETF

KARREN VERGARA
BetaShares is set to launch a strategy that invests in Australian companies deemed to be of high quality.

Frontier appoints head of strategy

KARREN VERGARA
A new strategy lead has joined Frontier to help the asset consultant capitalise on its recent growth trajectory.

Milford adds to global product suite

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Milford Asset Management is bringing three new funds to the Australian market, targeting financial advisers and investors looking for globally diversified solutions.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.