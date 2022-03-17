BetaShares launches Aussie bluechip ETF

BetaShares is set to launch a strategy that invests in Australian companies deemed to be of high quality.

The BetaShares Australian Quality ETF, with ticker code AQLT, comprises companies that have high return on equity, low leverage and relative earnings stability.

AQLT will host about 40 companies; some of the index's constituents include Macquarie Group, CSL, Woolworths Group and Wesfarmers.

The index it tracks, since its June 2011 inception has returned 9.9% p.a. compared to 8.6% p.a. for the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

AQLT favours growth sectors such as technology and consumer discretionary, and is underweight in the mining sector.

Management fees are charged at 0.35% p.a. or $35 for every $10,000 invested.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said AQLT will give investors access to a cost-effective investment that can serve as a core portfolio allocation for Australian equities.

"The quality score methodology used by the fund aims to produce superior long-term performance compared to benchmark Australian equities indices," Vynokur said.

The fund manager recently launched its Digital Health and Telemedicine ETF (EDOC), which invests in up to 50 global firms operating in the healthcare sector, such as Boston Scientific, Abbott and Resmed.

EDOC also looks at firms engaged in medical devices, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, or wearable products.