BetaShares hires from Class

The former chief strategy officer at Class Limited has joined BetaShares as executive director of corporate development, taking over from Jason Gellert.

Glenn Poynton will join the ETF provider in June, having spent over three years at Class where he was responsible for strategy and corporate development functions.

Gellert was recently promoted to chief financial officer where he will also be accountable for capital management, accounting and audit functions, as well as corporate strategic investments.

Poynton previously spent 18 years at Macquarie Group in several strategy and product roles including division director wealth product strategy, head of commercial management - wrap and division director strategy - Macquarie Adviser Services.

He also spent time at Macquarie in the UK as director of wealth management strategy for banking and financial services and was a board director of both Macquarie UK Self Invested Personal Pension Trustee and Custodian Entities.

"I am delighted to join such a high calibre team and be part of this exciting phase of growth at BetaShares. I look forward to helping the firm further extend the breadth of quality solutions for its clients," Poynton said.

Also commenting BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "We're excited to welcome Glenn to the BetaShares team. Glenn brings a wealth of experience across the financial services industry, combining strategic insight with a proven track record of execution. Glenn will be a great asset to the business."

The appointments follow BetaShares opening its New Zealand office and hiring Thom Bentley to manage its adviser and institutional business.