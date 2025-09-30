Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Betashares expands Wealth Builder range

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  TUESDAY, 30 SEP 2025   12:15PM

Today Betashares announced the expansion of its Wealth Builder range, with the launch of the Betashares Wealth Builder Global Shares Geared Complex ETF (GGBL).

Now listed on the ASX, GGBL is a moderately geared exchange-traded fund that invests in global shares. It is comprised of around 1300 developed market companies across over 20 countries, excluding Australia. Gearing is managed within a moderate 30-40% range.

The fund borrows at institutional rates, streamlining investor access to low-cost funding without loan applications, credit checks or portfolio rebalancing, Betashares said.

GGBL is the fourth fund in the Betashares Wealth Builder range that allows investors to build long-term wealth by taking advantage of gearing.

Underscoring its success, the existing three other funds have grown to almost $200 million in funds under management.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "We're proud to expand the number options within our unique Wealth Builder range, offering Australian investors robust building blocks to construct their portfolios."

"To that end, GGBL provides convenient, moderately geared exposure to a portfolio of global shares, designed for investors seeking to accelerate their long-term wealth creation as part of a well-diversified portfolio."

He added that Betashares is proud to be the only provider of moderately geared ETFs in the Australian market.

"Our Wealth Builder range is particularly well suited to accumulators with a long investment horizon and who are comfortable with the higher levels of volatility associated with gearing," he said.

Read more: GGBLBetashares Wealth Builder Global Shares GearedASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA says ASX has 'considerable work to do'
Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m
Platinum shareholders greenlight L1 Capital merger
Platinum pushes for L1 Capital merger ahead of EGM
Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
ASIC takes aim at super, private markets
FEATURE: Back in action
GQG FUM rises $1bn in face of continued outflows
Fewer global equity managers underperform: SPIVA

Editor's Choice

3500 advisers at risk as deadline looms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
ASIC is urgently calling on financial advisers to review the accuracy of their Financial Adviser Register profile if they intend to continue providing advice into 2026 and beyond.

Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:57AM
Aware Super is establishing a US logistics platform through a $2 billion partnership with Goodman Group.

Hostplus slams Lendlease over $2bn fund

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
The super fund had been attempting to move control of the fund from Lendlease to Mirvac.

Centuria Bass names new chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:46PM
Centuria Bass has appointed David Giffin as chief executive, with Yehuda Gottlieb taking the deputy chief executive role.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media