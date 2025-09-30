Betashares expands Wealth Builder range

Today Betashares announced the expansion of its Wealth Builder range, with the launch of the Betashares Wealth Builder Global Shares Geared Complex ETF (GGBL).

Now listed on the ASX, GGBL is a moderately geared exchange-traded fund that invests in global shares. It is comprised of around 1300 developed market companies across over 20 countries, excluding Australia. Gearing is managed within a moderate 30-40% range.

The fund borrows at institutional rates, streamlining investor access to low-cost funding without loan applications, credit checks or portfolio rebalancing, Betashares said.

GGBL is the fourth fund in the Betashares Wealth Builder range that allows investors to build long-term wealth by taking advantage of gearing.

Underscoring its success, the existing three other funds have grown to almost $200 million in funds under management.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "We're proud to expand the number options within our unique Wealth Builder range, offering Australian investors robust building blocks to construct their portfolios."

"To that end, GGBL provides convenient, moderately geared exposure to a portfolio of global shares, designed for investors seeking to accelerate their long-term wealth creation as part of a well-diversified portfolio."

He added that Betashares is proud to be the only provider of moderately geared ETFs in the Australian market.

"Our Wealth Builder range is particularly well suited to accumulators with a long investment horizon and who are comfortable with the higher levels of volatility associated with gearing," he said.