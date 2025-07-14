Newspaper icon
Investment

Betashares acquires InvestSense, launches Trellia Wealth Partners

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 14 JUL 2025   12:25PM

Betashares is acquiring managed accounts business InvestSense to create Trellia Wealth Partners out of the deal.

Trellia will have about $8 billion in funds under management and will operate as a standalone business, of which Betashares will contribute $3 billion.

The products on offer are actively managed and index-based portfolios, customised investments, portfolio design and implementation support.

This is in addition to providing practice management services to advice firms, consulting on matters such as succession planning, client engagement and intergenerational wealth strategies.

The parties did not disclose the agreed sum for the deal. InvestSense directors Jonathan Tolub, Jonathan Ramsay, Fil Andronaco and Paul Carrington will serve as partners.

Tolub said Trellia will maintain full investment independence, continuing to apply the proven investment philosophies and processes that clients are accustomed to.

"To that end, there will be no change to the management or service of existing client portfolios unless enhancements with demonstrable adviser or investor benefits are available or appropriate," he said.

Betashares founder and chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "In this climate, Trellia Wealth Partners represents a purpose-built offering that enables financial advisers to leverage innovation, scale, and international best practice to deliver more value to their clients and assist their practices to grow into the future. We will build on the pedigree, experience and track record in service of Australia's financial advisers and their clients."

Betashares recently announced it will acquire financial content platform Equity Mates for an undisclosed figure.

Equity Mates began as a podcast co-founded by Bryce Leske and Alec Renehan in 2017.

Leske said the new investment from Betashares will supercharge the platform's mission to make financial education more accessible.

"From day one, we set out to break down the barriers to investing and make finance more approachable to everyday Australians," he said.

Betashares has $50 billion in funds under management.

