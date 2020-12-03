Best super, pension fund revealed

The best superannuation and pension funds have been named in the annual Money magazine Best of the Best Awards.

In determining the awards, Rainmaker Information reviewed MySuper products, and asset classes that include growth, balanced, moderate (capital stable), equities, property, bonds, cash and ESG investment options. The awards also consider three, five and 10-year performance, as well as the 12 months to 30 June 2020.

Taking the award out for the first time, Aware Super has been named best superannuation fund. Across all superannuation providers in Rainmaker's analysis, Aware achieved a top-10 ranking for risk-adjusted performance more than any other fund in the 12 months to 30 June 2020.

In the pension sector, Cbus was named best pension fund for the second year running. It also took out best growth pension product and best moderate pension product.

"It has been one of the most consistent pension funds, and is a lead performer across multiple asset classes," Money magazine said.

Broken down, AustralianSuper took home the gong for best MySuper product. While it wasn't the highest performer this year, its low cost and returns over three, five and 10 years saw it home. Cbus and Hostplus were runners up.

Elsewhere, Tasplan was awarded best MySuper lifecycle product. This award looks at which products had the best overall rankings for fund members aged in their teens, 20s, 30s, 40, 50s and 60s; Tasplan ranked the highest across all age groups, followed by Aware and Virgin Money Super.

For the first time, this year's awards focused on the best value products rather than simply looking at the cheapest.

"Focusing on finding the best value rather than price has allowed us to showcase products going that extra mile for consumers," Money magazine editor-at-large Julia Newbould said.

Bendigo Smartstart Super Pension was named best-value retirement product, beating out ANZ Smart Choice Pension and GESB Retirement Income Allocated Pension.

Rest was awarded best value balanced product and QSuper was found to be the best value super fund for young people due in large part to its accumulation account's low fees.

The best value super platform award went to Vision Super, just beating ANZ Smart Choice Super and Colonial First State - FirstWrap Super. Meanwhile, QSuper has been crowned best-value MySuper product ahead of Energy Industries Super Scheme (EISS Super) and Russell iQ.

By asset class, Prime Super received the award for best property super product, best fixed interest went to Hostplus' diversified option, IOOF's MultiMix Australian Shares Trust was deemed the best Australian shares option, and WA Super - Global Shares took out best international shares super product.

The best cash super product went to AMG Super, followed by Intrust Super, NGS Super, Virgin Money and Maritime Super.

UniSuper took home best growth product for its Sustainable High Growth option and Colonial First State was named highest super performer for its Global Techoloy & Communications Option, while the award for best moderate super product went to VicSuper FutureSaver - Socially Conscious.

The awards for best balanced super and pension product were awarded to HESTA, which also took out the awards for best innovation - ESG investment leadership and best ESG super product.

Elsewhere in ESG, Australian Ethical was awarded best innovation - ESG trailblazer. Also in innovation, the community partnerships award went to LUCRF Super, which was recognised for its decade-old community program that provides a variety of services, including 220 meals daily for those in need and a soccer program for migrants and refugees.

The full list of Best of the Best winners is revealed in Money's December-January issue, out now. For more information on how the winners were selected, click here.