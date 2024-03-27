Best super fund products revealed

The best superannuation fund products, based on factors such as investment performance, insurance, fees, and organisational strength, have been named.

Rainmaker Information awarded its annual "symbol of excellence" AAA Quality Rating to 48 super funds, which collectively offer 164 first-rate products.

This represents a decrease from the 56 AAA-rated funds last year, a shift Rainmaker attributed to industry consolidation.

Of the 164 AAA-rated products, 72 (44%) are workplace products, 50 (30%) are retirement products, and 42 (26%) are personal products.

Retail funds accounted for 29% of the AAA products, meanwhile not-for-profit funds constituted the lion's share at 71%, including 85 products from industry funds, 22 from public sector, and nine from corporate funds.

The latest products to receive a AAA rating are: Australian Retirement Trust - QSuper Lifetime Pension, Australian Retirement Trust - Super Savings - Accumulation Account, Australian Retirement Trust - Super Savings Corporate - Accumulation Account, Aware Super - Ambulance, Aware Super - Police Blue Ribbon Super, Equipsuper - Defined Benefit, and Plum Superannuation Fund Employer Division.

Leading the pack, however, Insignia secured the most AAA ratings for its products, totalling 11. It was followed by Equip Super with nine, and Future Super with eight.

The full list of AAA products is available here.