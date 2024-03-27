Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Best super fund products revealed

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAR 2024   12:41PM

The best superannuation fund products, based on factors such as investment performance, insurance, fees, and organisational strength, have been named.

Rainmaker Information awarded its annual "symbol of excellence" AAA Quality Rating to 48 super funds, which collectively offer 164 first-rate products.

This represents a decrease from the 56 AAA-rated funds last year, a shift Rainmaker attributed to industry consolidation.

Of the 164 AAA-rated products, 72 (44%) are workplace products, 50 (30%) are retirement products, and 42 (26%) are personal products.

Retail funds accounted for 29% of the AAA products, meanwhile not-for-profit funds constituted the lion's share at 71%, including 85 products from industry funds, 22 from public sector, and nine from corporate funds.

The latest products to receive a AAA rating are: Australian Retirement Trust - QSuper Lifetime Pension, Australian Retirement Trust - Super Savings - Accumulation Account, Australian Retirement Trust - Super Savings Corporate - Accumulation Account, Aware Super - Ambulance, Aware Super - Police Blue Ribbon Super, Equipsuper - Defined Benefit, and Plum Superannuation Fund Employer Division.

Leading the pack, however, Insignia secured the most AAA ratings for its products, totalling 11. It was followed by Equip Super with nine, and Future Super with eight.

The full list of AAA products is available here.

Read more: Australian Retirement TrustAware SuperAAA Quality RatingRainmaker InformationEquipsuperFuture SuperInsigniaPlum Superannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pay gaps at super funds, fund managers revealed
AvSuper prepares members for merger, fee changes
ART adds heavyweights to board
Australian Retirement Trust announces new investment strategy and options
Australian Retirement Trust completes Alcoa merger
Retirement saving, investing daunting for women: Surveys
Boutiques, quant funds shine among active funds
New campaign pushes for reproductive leave
Aware Super appoints member strategy lead
Aware, Macquarie partner on green finance

Editor's Choice

Jo Townsend named chief executive of NZ Super

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:33PM
One of Australia's most experienced superannuation executives will take the helm of New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund, following Matt Whineray's departure late last year.

QMV Legal folds, managing partner to launch new firm

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Novigi will wind up QMV Legal as its managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni embarks on launching a new specialist superannuation law firm.

Best super fund products revealed

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
The best superannuation fund products, based on factors such as investment performance, insurance, fees, and organisational strength, have been named.

Platinum bleeds $1.4bn in outflows

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
Platinum Investment Management flags it will lose at least $1.4 billion as a partial redemption from institutional clients over the next month, translating to an $18 million hit to revenue.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach