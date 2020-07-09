NEWS
Investment
Best performing managed funds revealed
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUL 2020   11:40AM

Funds from IOOF, Vanguard and Fiducian figure among the top-five performers among wholesale funds, in the latest Rainmaker Information tables to May end.

In the growth category, IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust took the top spot with returns of 7.1% pa over three years.  This was followed by Vanguard High Growth Index Fund at 6.2% pa as well as its Growth Index Fund at 5.9% pa

Two Fiducian funds (growth and ultra growth) capped off the top-five in growth category at 5.7% and 5% returns for the three-year period ending May.

Out of the balanced options, Macquarie's Balanced Growth Fund had the best returns over a three year period of 7.2% pa, followed by IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust with 6.7% pa and BlackRock's Tactical Growth Fund with 5.7% pa.

JPMorgan led the way in dynamic asset allocation with its Global Macro Opportunities Fund returning 7.8% pa over three years.

Australian equities large cap best performers were: Australian Unity Platypus Australian Equities (three-year return of 13.9% per year), Bennelong Australian Equities Fund (12.2%), Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equities (11.6%), Greencape Broadcap Fund (11.1%) and the Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund (11%).

The report found the majority of products fail to outperform the benchmark on an after fees basis and noted that choosing an active manager is not a "straightforward" task.

"Over the years there have been many different methodologies, including mixing a variety of active managers employing different investment styles," the report said.

"If each manager was the "best of breed" in that style and they were mixed together the overall result would be a smooth outperformance over time."

The trick, Rainmaker said, was understanding the difference between truth and marketing.

The report uses the example of examining the results of large cap international equities funds.

The top performing fund over both one and three years is the BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF, with one year return at 33%, 3-times that of the benchmark MSCI AC World ex AU Index.

"It's not even actively managed in the sense that there is no human portfolio manager making buying and selling decisions on a day to day basis," Rainmaker said.

"The strategy is to follow a constructed index as closely as possible, in this case the Nasdaq Future Global Sustainability Leaders Index, and the charge to investors is a modest (compared to active portfolios run by actual humans) 0.59% pa."

Qantas Super awards insurance mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
MLC Life has lost the Qantas Super mandate with the super fund announcing a new mandate.
Generation gap opens up in financial advice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
There is a gaping void between what consumers once wanted from financial advice and what they want now and it's being accelerated by COVID-19, according to research from KPMG.
AustralianSuper appoints head of financial crime
KANIKA SOOD
The country's largest superannuation fund has appointed a head of financial crime, security and resilience, reporting to its chief risk officer Paul Schroder.
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
KANIKA SOOD
After BetaShares' success in attracting investors to its geared, index-shorting ETFs during COVID's market decline, another player is getting ready to throw its hat in the ring.
