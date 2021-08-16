Best-performing global equities funds for FY21

Locally available managed funds investing in large cap global shares tallied 28.6% in median returns for the year ending June, but funds from Forager and Loftus Peak reported big gains.

The median outperformance in the category for FY21 was only 0.5% to the benchmark for the period.

If the lense is widened to three, five and seven years, the median large cap international equities fund fell behind the benchmark by 1.7%, 0.9% and 1.3% respectively in annualised returns.

The top performer for the year was the Forager International Shares Fund, which returned 78.9% in the 12 months. It was followed by Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund (38.2%), Arrowstreet Global Equity Fund (37.1%), T. Rowe Price Global Equity Fund (35.1%) and Ironbark Royal London Concen. Glob. Share Fund (34.9%).

Rounding out the top 10 were funds from Capital Group, Alphinity, Dimensional, Fidelity and BetaShares (ETF).

Three of the five funds have returns between 22% and 26% p.a. over the three-year period ending June.

International emerging markets funds delivered a median return of 31.7% during the period. But they averaged a 2.1% points outperformance to the benchmark.

The three best performers here were: Fiducian India Fund (58.3%), Pendal Asian Share Fund (47.8%) and the Premium Asia Fund (46.2%). Three-year returns for this year's top performers range between 9.5% and 16.8%.