Best-performing default funds revealed

A mix of retail, industry and corporate superannuation funds dominated the 10 best-performing default options list in the latest November figures.

New Rainmaker analysis of personal default superannuation fund options found that over a three-year period, Aware Super's personal default fund marginally achieved the highest return of 12.9% p.a.

GuildSuper's Personal MySuper Growing lifestage option returned 12.3% p.a. while Virgin Money's LifeStage Tracker 1974-1978 achieved 12% p.a.

Corporate fund TelstraSuper came in fourth place (11.8% p.a.) followed by UniSuper (11.3% p.a.), Australian Ethical (11.3% p.a.), and AustralianSuper (11% p.a.).

BT's 1980s Lifestage Fund (11% p.a.) made the top 10, as did Hostplus' Personal Balanced Fund (11% p.a.) and VicSuper's FutureSaver Personal.

Over a one-year period, Hostplus' Personal Balanced Fund topped the tables, returning 19.3% p.a. followed by TelstraSuper with 18.5% p.a. and Aware with 18.4% p.a.

On the sustainable investing front, UniSuper's Global Environmental Opportunities fund continues to dominate returns over one, three, five and seven-year periods.

Returning 27.9% p.a. over three years, it trumps its peers such as Australian Ethical Super Personal's Australian Shares with 12.8% p.a. and Media Super Personal's Sustainable Future Shares with 14.5% p.a.

In the past year to November, UniSuper's Global Environmental Opportunities returned 25.4% p.a.

Australian Ethical Super Personal's International Shares option ranked second with 24.3% p.a. while Perpetual's Ethical SRI option came in third with 22.9% p.a.