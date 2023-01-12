Newspaper icon
Berkshire Hathaway, IAG restructure agreement

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   12:10PM

Berkshire Hathaway has renewed its whole of account quota share (WAQS) agreement with Insurance Australia Group (IAG) but ceased its strategic relationship and equity ownership.

The renewed terms with National Indemnity Company (NICO), a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, will continue for close to seven years, valid from January 2023 to December 2029, and consist of 20% quota share.

IAG chief financial officer Michelle McPherson said Berkshire Hathaway is a key partner and is pleased to extend a strong relationship through to the end of the decade.

"The Berkshire Hathaway agreement delivers IAG a materially consistent financial outcome to the original agreement and supports our 15% to 17% medium-term reported margin target," she commented.

The strategic relationship agreement and the equity ownership subscription agreement, originally announced in 2015 will not be continuing under the new arrangements.

"The terms of the renewed agreement with Berkshire Hathaway's NICO reflect the maturing of our partnership, and the removal of supporting subscription and strategic relationship agreements provides consistency with our other quota share partner arrangements," McPherson added.

IAG said it has now renewed 30% of the 32.5% WAQS, with Munich Re, Swiss Re, and Berkshire Hathaway, all effective January 2023, with negotiations on the remaining 2.5% expected to be completed in the coming months.

