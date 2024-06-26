Bennelong takes on fledgling boutique

Bennelong takes on fledgling boutiqueBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 26 JUN 2024 12:34PM
Read more: Magellan, Bennelong Funds Management, Kris Webster, Michael Poulsen, Canopy Global Small, Financial Standard, John Burke, Magellan High, Markets MidSmallCap, Mid Cap Fund, Quay Global Real Estate Fund
Two former Magellan portfolio managers have set up a new boutique and joined forces with Bennelong Funds Management to launch a global small and mid-cap strategy.
Canopy Investors was established in February 2023 by Kris Webster and Michael Poulsen, who worked together for more than a decade at Magellan leading the small and mid-cap team.
They have enlisted Bennelong to launch the Canopy Global Small & Mid Cap Fund, a concentrated portfolio of 20 to 40 companies operating in various sectors and regions and have a market cap of US$70 billion or less. Bennelong will provide distribution, administration, and business support.
The fund aims to achieve a return net of fees that exceed the S&P Developed Markets MidSmallCap (AUD) over five to seven years.
Webster spent nearly 15 years at Magellan with his most recent role being the head of global investments.
Poulsen worked at Magellan for over a decade, serving the final nine months as co-portfolio manager of the Magellan High Conviction Fund as well as its small and mid-cap funds.
Webster said that while Australian investors have dozens of options to access large-cap global listed equities, there are far fewer opportunities to invest in a portfolio of high-quality smaller global companies.
"By allocating to small and mid-cap companies, investors benefit from a broader range of opportunities and greater diversification. The global index is increasingly concentrated in the largest companies - the largest 200 companies represent about two-thirds of the most commonly referenced global index - and most global equities strategies are naturally focused on these stocks," he said.
Bennelong chief executive John Burke said: "We believe there are great opportunities in the small to mid-cap market in the current environment. The fund offers diversification away from an increasingly concentrated global large-cap index. This is an opportune time to launch a partnership with a specialist and experienced team of investment managers."
Bennelong and Quay Global Real Estate Fund recently won Financial Standard's Investment Leadership Awards for the best International Listed Property in 2024.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Equip Super reduces admin fees, introduces insurance fee|
Carlyle, Goldman Sachs give $1.6bn boost to Apex|
Qualitas secures additional $300m mandate|
Unprecedented vulnerabilities in financial services: KPMG|
|Sponsored by
Know the facts about lifetime annuities
Saving for a happy retirement is Australia's #1 financial goal. Learn how LifeIncome can deliver more income, certainty, & choice.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Phil Usher
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION