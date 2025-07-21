Newspaper icon
Bennelong launches Allspring Global Income Fund

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 21 JUL 2025   12:44PM

Bennelong Funds Management has launched the Allspring Global Income Fund in the Australian market as flagged in May.

Bennelong recently partnered with Allspring Global Investments to distribute its global income strategy across Australia and New Zealand.

The launched fund leverages Allspring's global income strategy by investing across a range of global fixed income sectors, including government, securities, investment grade credit, high yield and emerging market debt markets.

It offers daily liquidity and aims to outperform the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index by generating returns consisting of monthly income and capital appreciation.

Commenting, Bennelong chief executive John Burke said the fund builds on Allsping's already proven track records.

"We believe this fund can be a core component of well diversified portfolios," Burke said.

"Allspring's global income strategy has delivered strong risk-adjusted returns for over ten years, and it's exciting to bring a proven, well-diversified and dynamic product to our network of investors, advisers and institutions."

Bennelong chair Gillian Larkins added: "our alignment with Allspring represents another important step in the process of moving Bennelong from a largely equities-based business to one that best caters for the evolving needs of investors across all asset classes."

Meanwhile, Allspring head of international client group Andy Sowerby believes the "dynamic allocation" strategy the fund possesses can navigating through market volatility.

"Our flexible, multi-sector approach is different from strategies with more static allocations and fewer exposures, and to strategies managed to three or five-year macroeconomic themes," Sowerby said.

"The strategy has delivered competitive performance in periods of market stress, including over the challenging markets of 2025."

Allspring has US$600 billion ($922bn) in assets under management and advise and is currently managing over US$460 billion ($707bn) in fixed income assets.

