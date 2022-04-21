Bennelong bolsters distribution team

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 21 APR 2022   12:16PM

Bennelong Funds Management has appointed a new account director to cover New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.

The firm named Mai Platts as account director, NSW and ACT, as it continues to expand its investment distribution team.

Platts will be based in Sydney, working alongside account director David Whitby, and will report to Bennelong head of distribution, Jonas Daly.

She has 16 years of experience in funds management. Prior to joining Bennelong, Platts worked as director, key accounts and adviser business at BetaShares.

Platts spent a total of nine years at BetaShares, starting as a business development associate and working her way up.

Before joining BetaShares, Platts was an associate at BlackRock's iShares, adviser relationship manager at Certitude Global Investments and relationship consultant at Macquarie Group.

Commenting on Platts' appointment, Daly said her industry knowledge and experience in managing key accounts and adviser relationships make her a great addition to Bennelong's team.

"Mai joins the business at a key time in our development and will help drive business opportunities across our key markets," Daly said.

