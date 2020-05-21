Bennelong adds to institutional distribution team

Bennelong Funds Management has appointed an institutional distribution executive as the company focuses on growing its domestic and offshore institutional capability.

Eric Finnell is set to step into the role, having previously been at Fisher Investments, most recently as co-head of institutional business development and client services for Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Prior to this, Finnell was a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial.

Bennelong chief executive Craig Bingham said Finnell's appointment represents Bennelong's commitment to broadening its institutional footprint in Australia and overseas.

"We've seen increased interest in our products here in Australia, but also in our UK-based boutiques and their offerings," Bingham said.

"As always, we're focused on delivering the best outcomes for our clients across the globe, and that includes providing access to a suite of diverse and innovative investment strategies."

Bingham said Finnell's appointment will ensure Bennelong's institutional clients continue to receive the high level of service.

Finnell will be based in Sydney and report to head of distribution Jonas Daly.

"Eric's experience on both the funds management and advisory side of financial services gives him a unique insight into the intermediary market, which will be instrumental in supporting our institutional clients as well as the expansion of our global product base," Daly said.

Bennelong is part of the BFM Group, an investment company that partners with boutiques asset managers across the globe to deliver actively managed equity funds.

Outside Australia the group operates as BennBridge, with a presence in the UK and US.

Last year BennBridge announced two new partnerships with UK-based boutiques, BambuBlack Asset Management and Skerryvore Asset Management.