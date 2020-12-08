Bennelong adds to board

A former long-serving superannuation fund chief and industry veteran has joined the board of Bennelong Funds Management.

Michael Dwyer joined the board of the fund manager and its parent company Bennelong Funds Management Group as non-executive director on December 1.

Dwyer served as First State Super chief executive between 2004 and 2018. He currently holds several directorships: NSW TCorp chair, Iress director and UNHCR Australia chair.

BFML chief executive Craig Bingham said Dwyer is well-known and respected in the industry for the value he places on people, and his work in mentoring and supporting others.

"This aligns perfectly with our own values and culture, and I am delighted he will be joining us," he said.

Dwyer was awarded the Order of Australia in 2011 for service to the superannuation industry.

Two industry scholarships were established in his name: Aware Super's Michael Dwyer Scholarship for Emerging Leaders and the FEAL Michael Dwyer Leadership Scholarship.

BFML is responsible entity for all the Bennelong funds and provides sales, marketing and administrative services to its partners: 4D Infrastructure, Kardinia Capital, Quay Global Investors and Touchstone Asset Management.