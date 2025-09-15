Newspaper icon
Ben Samild to leave Future Fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 15 SEP 2025   12:29PM

Future Fund chief investment officer Ben Samild is leaving the sovereign wealth fund for a new role.

Samild has been with the Future Fund since 2013 when he joined as head of alternatives. He was named chief investment officer in August 2023 after serving as deputy chief investment officer for two years. Prior to Future Fund, Samild spent four years as head of investment strategy at LUCRF Super.

"It has been a privilege to contribute to the success of the Future Fund and to work with such a talented team of investment professionals," Samild said.

The sovereign wealth fund said he is departing to take on a new role with a major institutional investor in the Middle East.

Deputy chief investment officer Hugh Murray has been appointed interim investment chief.

"I want to thank Ben for the significant contribution he has made to the Future Fund over a period that has witnessed wide-ranging changes across the investment landscape," Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said.

"His investment leadership and collaboration across the team leaves a tremendous legacy and we wish him all the best for the future."

On Murray, he said: "Hugh is an experienced investor who has played a leading role in our investment team over the last 14 years and has deep knowledge and commitment to our investment approach. I am pleased that he will step up to maintain continuity as we work through the recruitment process."

The recruitment process will follow Australian Public Service recruitment requirements, Future Fund said.

In FY25, the Future Fund beat out most other local institutional investors by returning 12.2%, with its assets growing to $252.3 billion. Over a 10-year period, the Future Fund made 8% p.a. which exceeds its mandate of 6.9% p.a.

