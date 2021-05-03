NEWS
Executive Appointments
Bellmont adds to distribution team
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 3 MAY 2021   12:31PM

Bellmont Securities has made a new hire to its distribution team in Perth.

Paul Reilly leads the adviser solutions team, joining from Financial Framework where he was a director and financial adviser for over seven years.

Reilly was previously a senior financial adviser at Wealthwise, also based in Perth, where he spent nearly 14 years.

At Bellmont, he will assist advice practices transition to the firm's investment management solution.

Bellmont director Peter Bell said: "It's really exciting to have Paul on board with us, helping to lead this next phase of our growth. As a former adviser and director of an advice business that we've been working with for over three years, I can't think of anyone better placed to communicate to advisers the value of our offering and guide them through the sometimes-tricky process of moving clients across from a legacy offering."

Bellmont recently hired Ben Bell as sales manager of adviser solutions.

Bell formerly worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments as an associate director in the wholesale sales team.

