NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Bell Financial Group in AUSTRAC probe

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 FEB 2022   8:56AM

Three of Bell Financial Group's subsidiaries are under scrutiny by AUSTRAC, with an audit ordered to assess compliance with financial crime laws.

AUSTRAC has ordered that an external auditor be appointed to Bell Potter Securities, Bell Potter Capital and Third Party Platform to assess the three entities' compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

AUSTRAC said compliance concerns arose following a period of engagement with Bell Financial Group, including that the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (AML/DTF Act) and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Rules Instrument 2007 (AML/CTF Rules) may have been breached.

The auditor must report back to AUSTRAC no less than 180 days after being appointed and specifically examine the subsidiaries' compliance with the requirements to have an AML/CTF program and comply with Part A of that program; the requirement to have an ongoing customer due diligence program; suspicious matter report reporting obligations; and maintenance of enrollment details within required timeframes.

The AML/CTF regime is in place to protect businesses, the financial system and the Australian community from criminal threats, AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said.

"Australian financial services businesses have a responsibility to ensure they devote the necessary resources and processes to comply with their AML/CTF obligations under the law," she said.

"We will continue to work closely with Bell Financial Group to address any compliance concerns, and take action where any businesses that we regulate are failing to appropriately protect themselves and Australia's financial system from criminal activity."

Bell Financial Group must cover any expenses related to the audit, the outcome of which will determine whether AUSTRAC takes any further action.

In a statement to the ASX, Bell Financial Group said it appreciates "the opportunity to work constructively with AUSTRAC and the external auditor to ensure that our AML/CTF is robust and appropriate".

Read more: AUSTRACBell Financial GroupASXBell Potter CapitalBell Potter SecuritiesNicole RoseThird Party Platform
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

LGIA upgrades anti-money laundering tech
Assets under custody hit $4.7tn
ASIC considering more action on Sterling collapse
ASX chief steps down
Inflation to hit ASX returns
Munro launches new fund
2021 lined homeowners' pockets: Data
Stake offers $0 ASX brokerage
ASIC reviews ETP naming conventions
Australia bucks concentration trend

Editor's Choice

Former Pinnacle executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former director of distribution at Pinnacle Investment Management has taken on a new role with a Bennelong boutique.

Infocus adds four practices to network

KARREN VERGARA
Infocus added four new financial advice firms to the fold, including welcoming Victoria Devine's Zella Wealth.

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report

CHLOE WALKER
A new report from the Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association (SMSFA) and the University of Adelaide has found the Australian Taxation Office is increasingly underestimating the performance of SMSFs.

CSLR will not fully protect investors

KARREN VERGARA
With the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime closer to passing, there are fears it will fall short of protecting consumers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.