Bell Financial Group in AUSTRAC probe

Three of Bell Financial Group's subsidiaries are under scrutiny by AUSTRAC, with an audit ordered to assess compliance with financial crime laws.

AUSTRAC has ordered that an external auditor be appointed to Bell Potter Securities, Bell Potter Capital and Third Party Platform to assess the three entities' compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

AUSTRAC said compliance concerns arose following a period of engagement with Bell Financial Group, including that the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (AML/DTF Act) and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Rules Instrument 2007 (AML/CTF Rules) may have been breached.

The auditor must report back to AUSTRAC no less than 180 days after being appointed and specifically examine the subsidiaries' compliance with the requirements to have an AML/CTF program and comply with Part A of that program; the requirement to have an ongoing customer due diligence program; suspicious matter report reporting obligations; and maintenance of enrollment details within required timeframes.

The AML/CTF regime is in place to protect businesses, the financial system and the Australian community from criminal threats, AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said.

"Australian financial services businesses have a responsibility to ensure they devote the necessary resources and processes to comply with their AML/CTF obligations under the law," she said.

"We will continue to work closely with Bell Financial Group to address any compliance concerns, and take action where any businesses that we regulate are failing to appropriately protect themselves and Australia's financial system from criminal activity."

Bell Financial Group must cover any expenses related to the audit, the outcome of which will determine whether AUSTRAC takes any further action.

In a statement to the ASX, Bell Financial Group said it appreciates "the opportunity to work constructively with AUSTRAC and the external auditor to ensure that our AML/CTF is robust and appropriate".