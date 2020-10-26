Bell Direct hires for new service

Bell Direct has appointed two former CommSec executives to its new service catering to its increasing number of high value clients.

Ryan Phillips has joined Bell Direct Advantage from his role as executive manager broking and Markets at CommSec. As a part of his 20 year tenure at CommSec, Philips was executive manager of the high value client desk, CommSec One and was executive manager, head of retail broking.

Lewis Hsu has over 15 years' experience and was most recently a senior relationship manager, equities and derivative designated trading representative.

Bell Direct chief executive Arnie Selvarajah welcomed the appointments.

"We are pleased to welcome such a high calibre of talent which adds further bench strength to the premium grade service Bell Direct active investors want and need," he said.

Both Phillip and Hsu will be based in Sydney and will be responsible for enhancing the trading experience for Bell Direct Advantage clients who are typically sophisticated, self-directed, active investors.

Bell Direct head of distribution and marketing Tim Sparks added: "Ryan and Lewis are both well positioned to service this group of experienced traders wanting the support of a dedicated trading desk. Their specialised knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to respond to evolving client needs in the wake of rapidly changing market dynamics."