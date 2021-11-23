NEWS
Investment

Bell AM announces US distribution plans

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 NOV 2021   11:26AM

The $3.5 billion boutique global equity manager announced a joint venture distribution partnership with US-based multi-boutique Spouting Rock Asset Management.

The partnership will allow Bell Asset Management to distribute its equity strategies in North America and develop collective investment trusts.

Bell Asset Management provides pro long-only, fundamental bottom-up global equity solutions to a diversified investor base, including institutional, wholesale, retail and high-net-worth clients. It also manages assets for US pension funds.

Bell Asset Management chief investment officer Ned Bell said: "Leveraging our existing network and expanding further into the US market is the next step in the evolution of Bell Asset Management."

"Spouting Rock's trusted relationships, forward-thinking investment approach and shared services model will be invaluable to our team as we bring our investment solutions to the Americas."

Spouting Rock is located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and provides alternative, traditional and thematic investment solutions.

"We're excited to welcome our Australian partners to the Spouting Rock family," Spouting Rock chief executive Andrew Smith said.

"For nearly two decades, Ned and Adrian have built several highly successful strategies across global equities. Bell Asset Management's complementary strategies, ESG capabilities and unparalleled professionalism serve as a strong foundation for this partnership."

Earlier in the year, Bell Asset Management won a mandate to manage a $100 million fund launched by Swisse Union Bancaire Prive.

It manages UBP's global SMID-cap equity which will invest in liquid global small- and mid-cap fund companies in developed economies.

