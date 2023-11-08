Newspaper icon
Economics

Base rate lifts to 4.35%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 NOV 2023   12:29PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked the cash rate to 4.35% as it continues to grapple with subduing inflation.

RBA governor Michele Bullock yesterday pushed up the base rate by another 25 basis points, saying that while inflation in Australia passed its peak, it "is still too high and is proving more persistent than expected a few months ago".

This is despite inflation declining in September from 6% to 5.4% on a year-on-year basis. On a quarterly basis, however, inflation climbed 1.2% in the third quarter, outpacing the 0.8% increase in June.

"The latest reading on CPI inflation indicates that while goods price inflation has eased further, the prices of many services are continuing to rise briskly. While the central forecast is for CPI inflation to continue to decline, progress looks to be slower than earlier expected," she said.

Bullock revised the inflation forecast to be about 3.5% by the end of 2024. By the end of 2025, the RBA hopes it will revert to a more acceptable range of 2%-3%.

HSBC chief economist for Australia and New Zealand and global commodities Paul Bloxham said the RBA is now in "calibration mode" and less likely to move its cash rate setting as quickly as when it was below neutral.

"With this in mind, we expect that a follow up hike in December is unlikely. However, we see the February 2024 meeting as being in play - although our central case has them on hold," he said.

If lenders pass on the 0.25% increase, RateCity research director Sally Tindall calculates the average owner-occupier variabale rate to be as high 7.11%.

Borrowers owing $500,000 would pay an extra $76 in monthly mortgage repayments.

"Australia has made significant progress in the war against inflation since December of last year, but over the last couple of months, we've hit a road bump. The RBA isn't willing to give inflation any more leeway over summer for it to turn into something bigger than a blip," she said.

The big four banks typically take 10 to 14 days to charge variable borrowers higher rates and give customers between two to three months' notice before extra money comes out of their bank account.

"This means today's decision won't hit most people's budgets until 2024, giving households time to take matters into their own hands," Tindall said.

Research fellow at RMIT University's Blockchain Innovation Hub Nataliya Ilyushina said financial distress among Australians is escalating.

"The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has disclosed that 20.2% of Australians are struggling considerably to manage on their present income, a percentage surpassing any recorded during the COVID pandemic," she said.

"Financial stress is one of the most severe mental distresses, compared in magnitude with the effect of the death of a relative."

Bullock flagged that more increases are on the table.

"Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," she said.

"The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome."

Reserve Bank of AustraliaAustralian Institute of HealthNataliya IlyushinaMichele BullockPaul BloxhamRMIT UniversitySally Tindall
