Barings expands local wealth team

Barings, the US$421 billion global asset manager, has recruited a sales director to help support its growth into the local wealth market.

John Nicoll joins a growing Australian Sales team with 90 private credit, real estate and structured finance staffers now based in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

In the new role, he will develop and manage client relationships and raise capital in the local market.

Nicoll arrived from Zenith Investment Partners where he worked for 13 years, most recently as national head of sales.

Before that, he ran real estate funds distribution at Macquarie Group.

Nicoll's appointment is the most recent development in Barings' ongoing efforts to expand its wealth business in Australia, both in terms of personnel and bringing new products to market.

Last year, the firm launched two new funds tailored to Australian wealth investors - the Barings Australian Private Credit Fund and the Barings Liquidity Investment Strategy.

The latter is managed by Gryphon Capital Investments, which was acquired by Barings in March 2023, and is to be fully merged into Barings' structured finance business.

"John joins the business as we continue to expand our local wealth offering, leveraging our long-tenured institutional strategies and the scale of our domestic business, which now exceeds $18 billion in Australian sourced assets," said Jonathan Baird, head of Australian wealth distribution.

"We are delighted to have John join Barings with his level of expertise and calibre. He has a proven track record of building long-standing client relationships and growing businesses."

"I am delighted to join Barings during this exciting phase of expansion in Australia and look forward to helping to deliver Barings' exceptional level of service and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients," said Nicoll.