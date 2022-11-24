Newspaper icon
Barings establishes APAC real estate debt operations

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 NOV 2022   12:11PM

Barings Real Estate Debt is now in Asia Pacific, with three new loans and plans for more.

Barings has agreed a combined $259.3 million in loans in Australia, including $162.5 million to fund the construction of two purpose-built student accommodation projects in Sydney and a $40.3 million loan for a build-to-rent project in Brisbane. It has also realised its NZ$130 million loan to listed developer Winton for a construction project on New Zealand's North Island.

"Expanding our loan book to APAC is an exciting and important step in the ongoing growth of our global real estate debt platform, which now has a combined total of more than US$ 30.6 billion of commitments and we are now actively lending in 14 countries," Barings head of Europe and Asia Pacific Real Estate Debt Sam Mellor said.

He added that all three loans have strong ESG credentials and that residential real estate in Australia and New Zealand offers an attractive supply-and-demand dynamic.

"The breadth of these loans, which include BTR, PBSA and other residential sectors, is a strong signifier of our capabilities in this market and we are very keen to identify more such opportunities. These deals complement our real estate debt activities in the EMEA region, and we have significant appetite to further grow our loan book in APAC across residential, student housing, logistics, grade A office with strong ESG credentials and selectively in hospitality," he said.

"We will continue to reinforce our local expertise which, coupled with our global insights, ensures we are well-placed to continue developing our already healthy pipeline of new projects."

Barings has hired Abhishek Srivastava as a senior analyst in the existing Sydney team, joining from Commonwealth Bank where he covered infrastructure and real estate.

The appointment is part of Barings' commitment to the real estate business and expanding in the region, it said. It also recently acquired Altis Property Partners.

Read more: BaringsESGSam MellorAbhishek SrivastavaAltis Property PartnersCommonwealth Bank
