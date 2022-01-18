Barclays appoints managing directors

Barclays has appointed two new managing directors of investment banking in Australia.

Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan have been named in the roles.

Beattie will lead the overall delivery of international capital markets financing for clients in Australia and New Zealand.

Connellan will focus on expanding further the coverage of financial sponsors, infrastructure funds and corporate clients delivering leveraged finance, acquisition finance and structured financing solutions.

Country chief executive and head of investment banking inAustralia, Richard Satchwell commented on the dual appointment, saying that both Beattie and Connellan are outstanding additions to Barclays' investment banking team.

"Their deep industry relationships and extensive transactional experience will generate tremendous value for our corporate and institutional clients in Australia and New Zealand," Satchwell said.

"After obtaining our foreign authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) license last month, I'm really excited to have Mr. Beattie and Mr. Connellan joining the bank, which further strengthens our commitment to our growth initiatives in Australia and more broadly in Asia."

Beattie joins Barclays with 30 years of capital markets experience, having a deep understanding of Australia's banking landscape.

Based in Sydney, Beattie was most recently J.P. Morgan's head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and had been co-head of debt capital markets for 16 years where he managed debt origination and execution for a wide range of borrowers.

Before that, he spent 10 years with Nomura in London covering equity capital markets and three years with KPMG in Glasgow.

With over 20 years of investment and commercial banking experience in Australia, Asia and Europe, Connellan rejoins Barclays from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. where he was head of strategic and acquisition finance, Australia and New Zealand for over four years, providing financing solutions for private equity, infrastructure and corporate clients.

Prior to that, he worked at Barclays for six years, including his role as head of loan capital markets andleveraged finance, Australia and New Zealand.