Banks to assess loan deferrals

Australian banks will commence contacting the group of customers who have not resumed paying loans a result of the pandemic, according to the Australian Banking Association (ABA).

Around 450,000 loan deferral customers will be assessed in September or October as they come to the end of a six-month deferral.

Of these loans 105,000 are small and medium business loans while there are 260,000 mortgages.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said: "The loan deferral measure offered to customers by Australia's banks has led to the largest ever customer contact process in the industry's history, with an additional 5000 new or redeployed staff working to ensure customers understand their options."

The customer assessment will require customers who are able to resume payments to do so.

For those customers who are still in financial hardship, banks will work with customers to restructure or vary loans such as extending the term of the loan or changing to interest only payments for a period.

If this is not an option, banks may offer a further four-month deferral at their discretion. Customers who expect to have difficulty over the long term will be offered tailored assistance.

"Customers know what's best for them. It's the bank's job to set out all the options and implications and ensure customers have the information and the time to make the right decision to suit their needs," Bligh said.

Speaking before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn said the bank had received around one million requests for assistance.

"We have offered deferrals on 250,000 loans, relating to over $60 billion in loan balances. At the peak, this included deferrals on 154,000 home loans, 86,000 small and medium business loans, and 21,000 personal loans," he said.

Similarly, ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot said the bank is deferring payments on $9.5 billion of business loans held by commercial banking customers and on $31 billion of home loans.

"As the deferrals finish, we believe most will resume paying down their loan. And, encouragingly, we've already seen a number of customers make some kind of repayment. However, the reality is that some will need further help," Elliot said.