NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Banks to assess loan deferrals
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 7 SEP 2020   11:49AM

Australian banks will commence contacting the group of customers who have not resumed paying loans a result of the pandemic, according to the Australian Banking Association (ABA).

Around 450,000 loan deferral customers will be assessed in September or October as they come to the end of a six-month deferral.

Of these loans 105,000 are small and medium business loans while there are 260,000 mortgages.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said: "The loan deferral measure offered to customers by Australia's banks has led to the largest ever customer contact process in the industry's history, with an additional 5000 new or redeployed staff working to ensure customers understand their options."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The customer assessment will require customers who are able to resume payments to do so.

For those customers who are still in financial hardship, banks will work with customers to restructure or vary loans such as extending the term of the loan or changing to interest only payments for a period.

If this is not an option, banks may offer a further four-month deferral at their discretion. Customers who expect to have difficulty over the long term will be offered tailored assistance.

"Customers know what's best for them. It's the bank's job to set out all the options and implications and ensure customers have the information and the time to make the right decision to suit their needs," Bligh said.

Speaking before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn said the bank had received around one million requests for assistance.

"We have offered deferrals on 250,000 loans, relating to over $60 billion in loan balances. At the peak, this included deferrals on 154,000 home loans, 86,000 small and medium business loans, and 21,000 personal loans," he said.

Similarly, ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot said the bank is deferring payments on $9.5 billion of business loans held by commercial banking customers and on $31 billion of home loans.

"As the deferrals finish, we believe most will resume paying down their loan. And, encouragingly, we've already seen a number of customers make some kind of repayment. However, the reality is that some will need further help," Elliot said.

Read more: Australian Banking AssociationAnna BlighShayne ElliotANZCommonwealth BankMatt Comyn
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ posts profit, announces dividend
ANZ advisers launch advice boutique
Gonski departs ANZ
Advice remediation tops $1bn
CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut
ASIC drops CBA investigation
WAM names new board member
FSU wants CBA to up pay
Chief economist update: Second wave turning our V into a W
CommSec adds general manager
Editor's Choice
UK pensions to factor in climate change risk
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
UK pension funds may soon be required by law to report on the risks climate change could have on their members' investments, becoming the first major economy to do so.
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
KARREN VERGARA
The growth in sustainable index funds shows no sign of abating as assets under management double to US$250 billion in just three years.
Super fund expands investment exclusions
ELIZA BAVIN
A $52 billion super fund has updated its product disclosure statements to exclude investment in any company that provides services to detention centres.
Australia most active region in Q2: Research
ALLY SELBY
New research has revealed that Australians were the most active institutional investment community within the Asia Pacific region in the second quarter of the year, with interest directed to long-only Australian equity strategies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gfd1jTCY