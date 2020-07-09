Banks throw Australians a second lifeline

Australia's banks will defer repayments on loans for an additional four months, in a bid to avoid a 'fiscal cliff' in September and aid in the country's economic recovery.

Those who can restart paying back their loans will be required to do so at the end of their six-month deferral period. However, those with reduced incomes or facing financial difficultly will be eligible for the additional repayment holiday.

"Those who are able to repay their loans will resume doing so, which is in the best interests of those customers and allows support to be directed to those who need it," Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh said.

"Encouragingly, many customers have already chosen to resume making repayments."

Banks will work with customers to find the best way to restructure their loan, including extending the length of the loan, converting to interest-only payments for a period of time, consolidating debt, or a combination of these methods.

Over 800,000 loans have been deferred during the COVID-19 crisis.

"This next phase of bank support will avoid a 'cliff' for customers in September and give them the breathing space they need to work with their bank and get back on their feet financially" Bligh said.

"Australia's banks supported their customers as the country entered the COVID-19 crisis and they are determined to support their customers on the way out of the crisis."

It comes as APRA announces an extension to its temporary capital treatment for bank loans with repayment deferrals and restructured loans.

Earlier in the year, the prudential regulator lifted reporting requirements for deposit taking institutions providing repayment relief to impacted Australians, allowing them to not treat the arrears as such for capital adequacy and regulatory purposes.

The prudential regulator is set to write to the country's banks this week, advising that this approach will be extended to cover a maximum period of 10 months from the outset of the loan deferral, or until 31 March 2021.

APRA recommended the banks grant new or extended loan repayment arrangements after a thorough credit assessment of the borrower to ascertain if an extension is appropriate.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said the extension would allow Australia's banks to continue to support borrowers through the crisis.

"These measures are designed to incentivise ADIs to continue to support their customers through an extended period of uncertainly, while at the same time facilitating the restructure of eligible loans in a measured and timely manner," he said.

"We are fortunate that the Australian banking system has the balance sheet strength to be able to provide ongoing support to customers temporarily impacted by COVID-19.

"This will help to avoid unnecessary hardship and foreclosures, and allow the banking sector to work with its customers to find the best solution to manage their debts."

The prudential regulator recommended banks have a comprehensive plan to demonstrate how they will work through the large volumes of impacted customers, as well as avoid operational constraints as deferral periods come to an end.

It will also require ADIs provide regular disclosure on the status of deferred, restructured and impaired loans.

APRA will publish monthly data on the extent and nature of the loans, and will actively supervise the implementation of these measures.