Banking sector losses continue

Australian banks continue to take a beating, with all of the Big Four losing brand value, according to a report from Brand Finance Australia.

The report said the hit comes as the delayed effects of the global economic slowdown are being felt around the country, coupled with the sector's public scandals and ongoing fallout from the Royal Commission.

ANZ took the biggest loss to its brand value out of the banks, down 26%, and the second biggest against all other companies in the report.

The report estimates the financial loss to the bank is in the range of $2.5 billion to $6.8 billion as a result.

"The brand's revenue has been falling consistently over the past few years, and with the high costs of customer remediation following the inquiry needing to be factored in, the bank's position seems unlikely to change in the coming year," the report said.

Westpac is estimated to have suffered around a $5.7 billion loss, due to a 21% fall in its brand value due to the banks inability to repair its brand in the public eye.

"Shortly after Westpac began to rebuild its reputation, following the Royal Commission scandal, the brand has been plagued with millions of breaches of anti-money laundering laws, further hindering its reputation," the report said.

The nation's largest lender, Commonwealth Bank, seems to have avoided the same fate as its counterparts, though still lost 3% value estimated to be around $10.2 billion.

Mark Crowe, managing director, Brand Finance Australia, said: "Financial institutions are certainly familiar with being scrutinised closely and with the country's banks feeling the heat following the Royal Commission, the spotlight will be closely on them as they try to rebuild and repair their damaged reputations."

"Australia's banks all face the same brand challenge in the coming year, to restore trust, customer retention and satisfaction, and ultimately to rebuild their brand value."