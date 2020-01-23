NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Banking sector losses continue
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 23 JAN 2020   12:18PM

Australian banks continue to take a beating, with all of the Big Four losing brand value, according to a report from Brand Finance Australia.

The report said the hit comes as the delayed effects of the global economic slowdown are being felt around the country, coupled with the sector's public scandals and ongoing fallout from the Royal Commission.

ANZ took the biggest loss to its brand value out of the banks, down 26%, and the second biggest against all other companies in the report.

The report estimates the financial loss to the bank is in the range of $2.5 billion to $6.8 billion as a result.

"The brand's revenue has been falling consistently over the past few years, and with the high costs of customer remediation following the inquiry needing to be factored in, the bank's position seems unlikely to change in the coming year," the report said.

Westpac is estimated to have suffered around a $5.7 billion loss, due to a 21% fall in its brand value due to the banks inability to repair its brand in the public eye.

"Shortly after Westpac began to rebuild its reputation, following the Royal Commission scandal, the brand has been plagued with millions of breaches of anti-money laundering laws, further hindering its reputation," the report said.

The nation's largest lender, Commonwealth Bank, seems to have avoided the same fate as its counterparts, though still lost 3% value estimated to be around $10.2 billion.

Mark Crowe, managing director, Brand Finance Australia, said: "Financial institutions are certainly familiar with being scrutinised closely and with the country's banks feeling the heat following the Royal Commission, the spotlight will be closely on them as they try to rebuild and repair their damaged reputations."

"Australia's banks all face the same brand challenge in the coming year, to restore trust, customer retention and satisfaction, and ultimately to rebuild their brand value."

Read more: Brand Finance AustraliaWestpacANZCommonwealth BankMark Crowe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac appoints new chair
Industry digs deep amid bushfire crisis
Latitude Financial joins banks on AFCA complaints list
Class action accuses CFS of dodgy insurance fees
Industry fund names new investment chief
Investment boutique makes PIMCO hire
Platform ends year with hiring spree
Masterfunds up $26 billion
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
ANZ overcharges 3.4 million customers
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cH3vzYYy