Superannuation
Balanced options in the red, but only just
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2020   12:34PM

The balanced options of the majority of the country's super funds are only just in the red after suffering through an unprecedented period of market volatility.

Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin argues they have made a remarkable recovery, with Australia's superannuation system recuperating much of their losses in lighting speed.

"Rainmaker estimates its SelectingSuper MySuper index for FY 2019-20 will come in at -0.7%," he said.

This is based on Rainmaker's full sample up to end of May 2020, supplemented with June 2020 returns for a curated sample of 20 not-for-profit MySuper products with funds with daily unit prices.

This is the fourth lowest return in 20 years, and the first negative benchmark return since the GFC, Dunnin said.

Despite the COVID-19 financial crisis savagely impacting fund returns in February and March, the index is effectively back to where it was just 12 months ago, he said.

"Superannuation has come through the COVID-19 financial crisis in remarkably strong shape to finish the FY close to flat," Dunnin said.

"Given the shock of February and March, to be in this position now is mind-numbingly remarkable."

And considering the 8% fall in the ASX over the full year, Australia falling into a recession and a dramatic rise in unemployment, it is undoubtedly so.

One such super fund which has come out of the crisis relatively unharmed is AustralianSuper, which announced on Monday that it had recorded positive returns for its balanced option. Despite the COVID-19 crash, this MySuper option has lifted 0.52% for the 2020 financial year.

"We have been through an extraordinary health and economic crisis that severely affected domestic and global markets," AustralianSuper deputy chief executive and chief investment officer Mark Delaney said.

"To arrive at the end of the financial year with a positive result given the turmoil we have seen is a very good outcome for members.

"Returns were strong in the first half of the year, and financial markets have been buoyed by the enormous amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus from governments in the past three months."

June was the third consecutive positive month for the country's super funds, returning 1.1%. Since February, super funds have returned -3.3%, -9.5%, 3.2%, 2.1%, and 1.1% for a cumulative return of -6.4%, Dunnin said.

This was driven by a 2.6% return from the ASX in June, Dunnin said, as well as a lift in international shares, emerging markets and corporate bonds.

This "risk on" appetite can particularly be seen in the success of Cbus's growth option, which has now returned 0.75% for the financial year.

"To see any positive result in such a volatile year is great news for members," Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok said.

Elsewhere, Raiz Invest's superannuation offering has seen strong returns, with a 45.4% lift in funds under management over the past 12 months.

FUM for the offering has lifted as global markets rebounded - despite drawdowns from the government's early release scheme. Raiz Super has seen its FUM lift 2.2% in the past month, and 5.3% over a three-month period.

"The June numbers are very encouraging as they were achieved during an economic slowdown, ensuring we end another strong financial year on a high note," Raiz chief executive George Lucas said.

"The relatively modest increase in superannuation FUM during the month was achieved despite more than $1 million in withdrawals due to COVID-19 Early Release, and the issues associated with SuperMatch."

