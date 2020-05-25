NEWS
Superannuation
Balanced funds fundamentally flawed
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 25 MAY 2020   12:03PM

A Melbourne-based investment manager has blasted balanced options in superannuation funds, arguing that despite their "diversification" they fail to perform in market downturns.

Many traditionally balanced funds hold anywhere between 60% to 80% exposure to growth assets, according to Cor Capital executive director Tom Rachcoff.

"It's little wonder they were shocked in March at their portfolios' growth risk exposures," he said.

"It happened during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) and now we have had a repeat performance with the COVID-19 generated market turmoil in the first quarter of 2020."

Balanced options in retail and industry superannuation funds experienced drawdowns of 15% to 20% in the first quarter, Rachcoff said.

"For many, the negative impact on their portfolios would have exceeded their risk appetite. It's not difficult to understand why," he said.

"Over the years, these portfolios have switched from low interest-bearing government bonds to infrastructure, credit and property in the belief these assets would act as defensive proxies for low yielding debt instruments."

When markets started to crash at the end of February and during March, investment managers would have realised that these assets were much more correlated to growth assets than previously believed, he said.

"Airports, commercial property, and corporate credit are linked to GDP expectations as the global shutdown has graphically exposed," Rachcoff said.

"It means many traditional 'balanced funds' held between 60% and 80% exposure to growth assets, when their belief would have been that their exposure was much lower."

Unless investors address asset allocation within their portfolios they will continue to experience falls in times of economic weakness, he said.

"At this junction, this is particularly concerning given the bleak global economic outlook and the fact that a sustained and deep recession is a real possibility," Rachcoff said.

"Portfolios tilting toward high levels of growth asset risk may be flying blind into a serious headwind."

Traditional asset allocation is flawed during periods of market distress, Rachcoff argued, and can be particularly destructive for those nearing retirement.

"A weakness of traditional asset allocation approaches is the reliance upon asset class return forecasting and varying correlations in the build of a relatively poor risk management framework," he said.

"[This] framework breaks down in periods of surprise, notably within systemic events.

"These breakdowns are particularly damaging to those in or near retirement, and avoided by those investors that seek more absolute returns with a focus upon protecting wealth.

For those nearing retirement, he recommends investors build an "all-weather" portfolio to protect wealth.

"The premise of such a strategy is built on the belief that it is extremely difficult to forecast asset class returns; and that the most robust portfolio possible will be diversified based upon fundamental economic drivers for all environments," Rachchoff said.

"It is the antithesis of what is usually considered 'diversification', especially in the superannuation industry."

These portfolios should act like a traditionally balanced fund in bull markets, and like gold and cash during periods of drawdown, Rachchoff argued.

"You see a lot of portfolios that are supposed to be 'diversified,' but they're really 70% growth - like 'balanced' super funds," he said.

"Investors should consider a more fundamentally-diversified managed fund not over-reliant upon growth risk, which can be used as an alternative asset within a broader strategic asset allocation or as a standalone medium-term absolute return investment."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

BalancedSuperannuationDiversificationTom RachcoffCor CapitalCOVID-19Volatility
