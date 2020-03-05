Baird exits NAB

Mike Baird has today announced he will be leaving NAB, effective April 15.

NAB said it supports Baird's decision to leave his position as chief customer officer - consumer banking to "take a break" before searching for new opportunities.

Anthony Waldron, an executive general manager in Baird's team, will act as chief customer officer of consumer banking, subject to regulatory approvals, while the bank searches for a permanent replacement.

NAB group chief executive Ross McEwan said: "Mike has been a tremendous leader, challenger of convention and staunch advocate for customers in his time at NAB."

"He has always spoken up for doing the right thing and been a voice for the broader community.

"I am pleased that he has been part of my leadership team but understand and accept the reasons for his decision to leave."

Baird joined the bank in 2017 to lead the corporate and institutional bank, moving into the consumer banking role in 2018.

Baird said he had experienced three rewarding years working with former NAB chief executive Andrew Thorburn, McEwan and the board through one of the most challenging and disruptive periods for Australian banks.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ross and I know the culture and structural changed being considered will be strong foundations for NAB's future," Baird said.

"I have an open mind about what I will do next and will use the time to determine where I believe I can make the best, most fulfilling contribution to business and the wider community."