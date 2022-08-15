Newspaper icon
Investment

AZ Sestante launches digital investing solution

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 15 AUG 2022   11:52AM

AZ Sestante has launched its digital investing solution as a means of helping wealth management and advice firms address the growing advice gap.

Sestante Invest gives investors access to six investment portfolios managed by AZ Sestante.

The portfolios are the Sestante Dynamic Conservative, Sestante Dynamic Balanced, Sestante Dynamic Aggressive, Sestante ESG Focus Conservative, Sestante ESG Focus Balanced and Sestante ESG Focus Aggressive.

A statement said the solution also provides clients with regular updates, explaining the reasoning behind their portfolio management decisions, as well as informative financial literacy and wellbeing content.

AZ Sestante's head of distribution and implemented consulting Andrew Davies said the launch aims to help its client firms meet growing demand for professional investing.

"Our client firms are dealing with issues that are consistent across the Australian financial advice landscape. As the cost of delivering ongoing personal financial advice has shot up and large numbers of advisers have left the industry in recent years, it means that increasing numbers of people are priced out of this service - what is generally referred to as the advice gap," he explained.

"Now, with the launch today of our new digital solution, our client firms are able to help a much broader audience, as the minimum investment to get started is only $25,000."

Sestante Invest is underpinned by Melbourne-based fintech investment platform OpenInvest.

The company's chief executive and co-founder Andrew Varlamos said the firm is proud to be partnering with the team at AZ Sestante to help client firms address and solve important business issues common to the industry.

"With an estimated $1 trillion in wealth moving between generations over the next decade, it's logical for progressive wealth management firms to be reaching out to help the next generation now and not after they have built their wealth to what a firm might traditionally have regarded as their minimum threshold," he said.

He added that such wealth management firms are particularly attracted to the fact that young investors not only obtain a professionally managed portfolio, but are also able to learn about investing via the app.

