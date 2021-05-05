NEWS
Financial Planning
AZ NGA acquires two advice practices
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 MAY 2021   12:09PM

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has acquired two Queensland-based financial planning firms.

Blue Harbour Financial Partners (formerly Bridges Brisbane Bayside) and Henderson Matusch Group brings the network to a total of 79.

Blue Harbour, which was part of Bridges Financial Services, rebranded in late April when it became an authorised representative of Fortnum Advice.

Fortnum has some 230 advisers and $16 billion funds under management.

Based in Cleveland, Blue Harbour is led by partners Todd Hitchcock, the chief executive, and Blake Roberts, the chief financial officer. It employs 16 staff, including six financial advisers.

Based in Brisbane, Henderson Matusch is led by executive directors Benjamin Matusch and Ian Henderson, and director Colin Archard.

AZ NGA will bring over some 19 financial advisers from both practices.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said Queensland was an important geographic area for the group and a market with exceptional professional accounting and advisory businesses.

"The addition of Blue Harbour Financial Partners and Henderson Matusch Group broadens the capability inside AZ NGA and expands our capacity for long-term growth," he said.

"We have built a strong presence in New South Wales and Victoria, and our focus is increasingly on other capital cities and suburban corridors of growth. We continue to see plenty of potential opportunities."

Matthews Steer Accountants and Advisors, a Melbourne-based wealth management firm, joined the network in September 2020.

