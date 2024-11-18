Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AZ NGA acquires Sydney advice firm

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 18 NOV 2024   11:20AM

AZ NGA has acquired Sydney-based financial planning firm StrategyOne Advice Network.

StrategyOne, led by managing director Virginia Heyer and senior private client adviser Duncan Derrington, specialises in wealth management, retirement planning and risk advice, and has four advisers, eight support staff and around 600 clients.

AZ NGA said alongside Heyer, StrategyOne has an impressive pedigree of founders including Venn O'Neil, Linda Hogan, and Peter Hogan, formerly head of technical at the SMSF Association.

"StrategyOne has a strong reputation for excellent service and advice, and a team of a dedicated, capable professionals," AZ NGA executive general manager Chesne Stafford said.

"When we do a deal, we don't just look at individual businesses in isolation but rather how they fit into our broader community. We consider things like values, complementary services, and potential opportunities to collaborate.

"We believe there are a lot of synergies with StrategyOne and we're excited to work together."

Heyer said the AZ NGA partnership will secure the firm's ongoing success by adding scale and enabling it to invest in the next generation.

"It is getting harder and more costly for advice SMEs to operate effectively so we sought a large, experienced partner to help future proof our business and ensure a sustainable future," Heyer said.

"StrategyOne has been around for 40 years, and we want to be around for another 40 years to take care of our people and clients. We had a good look around at our options and AZ NGA is the right fit. We've been thoroughly impressed by the team, and we're excited about the group's proposition and plans for the future."

AZ NGA's latest acquisition follows the group's recent strategic alliance with AMP and advice business services group, Entireti.

"We have the capacity, capability and capital to do transactions of all shapes and sizes and we're able to innovate to satisfy the needs of different stakeholders," Stafford said.

"While our recent focus has been on large deals, we're always looking to partner with quality accounting and advisory SMEs to help grow their business, drive efficiencies and capture opportunities."

Read more: AZ NGAStrategyOne Advice NetworkVirginia HeyerChesne StaffordDuncan DerringtonEntiretiLinda HoganPeter HoganSMSF AssociationVenn O'Neil
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SMSF Association announces board director changes
AMP's MyNorth sees inflows rise 76%
AMP Advice expands network
Fund manager splashes $240m on AZ NGA
SMSFA, Deakin University launch courses for advisers
RI Toowoomba eyes regional market
AMP sells advice licensees to Entireti, AZ NGA
FICAP RockStar raises over $100k for charity partners
GST rebate changes worsens cost of advice: SMSFA
Former licensee chief takes new role

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach