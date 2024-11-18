AZ NGA acquires Sydney advice firm

AZ NGA has acquired Sydney-based financial planning firm StrategyOne Advice Network.

StrategyOne, led by managing director Virginia Heyer and senior private client adviser Duncan Derrington, specialises in wealth management, retirement planning and risk advice, and has four advisers, eight support staff and around 600 clients.

AZ NGA said alongside Heyer, StrategyOne has an impressive pedigree of founders including Venn O'Neil, Linda Hogan, and Peter Hogan, formerly head of technical at the SMSF Association.

"StrategyOne has a strong reputation for excellent service and advice, and a team of a dedicated, capable professionals," AZ NGA executive general manager Chesne Stafford said.

"When we do a deal, we don't just look at individual businesses in isolation but rather how they fit into our broader community. We consider things like values, complementary services, and potential opportunities to collaborate.

"We believe there are a lot of synergies with StrategyOne and we're excited to work together."

Heyer said the AZ NGA partnership will secure the firm's ongoing success by adding scale and enabling it to invest in the next generation.

"It is getting harder and more costly for advice SMEs to operate effectively so we sought a large, experienced partner to help future proof our business and ensure a sustainable future," Heyer said.

"StrategyOne has been around for 40 years, and we want to be around for another 40 years to take care of our people and clients. We had a good look around at our options and AZ NGA is the right fit. We've been thoroughly impressed by the team, and we're excited about the group's proposition and plans for the future."

AZ NGA's latest acquisition follows the group's recent strategic alliance with AMP and advice business services group, Entireti.

"We have the capacity, capability and capital to do transactions of all shapes and sizes and we're able to innovate to satisfy the needs of different stakeholders," Stafford said.

"While our recent focus has been on large deals, we're always looking to partner with quality accounting and advisory SMEs to help grow their business, drive efficiencies and capture opportunities."