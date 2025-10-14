Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AZ NGA acquires majority stake in Geographe Financial Group

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  TUESDAY, 14 OCT 2025   11:47AM

Advice platform AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has increased its stake in financial advice firm Geographe Financial Group (Geographe).

Geographe has provided advice on superannuation, investments and insurance since 1976 for clients in Western Australia.

In 2024, AZ NGA acquired AMP's Equity Portfolio and gained a minority stake in Geographe along with 15 other advice businesses.

The deal will see Geographe founder Bill O'Byrne retire, while Geographe director Craig Gibson will wind back day-to-day operational involvement.

Financial advisers Sean Spencer and Brent O'Byrne will increase their shareholding and rise to leadership roles.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said the transaction represented the company's ability and preparedness to structure deals to meet the evolving needs and timeframe of advisers and business owners.

"We've gotten to know the exceptional team at Geographe really well in the past year and they are experts at what they do, and passionate about raising up the next generation of advisers," he said.

"The firm provides a truly integrated advice service, giving confidence to clients who have a dream for a better and richer life, and we are excited to expand our relationship and assist with the next phase of growth."

Spencer said the firm's strategic partnership with AZ NGA delivers both succession and growth solutions, as well as greater clarity and confidence for remaining partners and staff about the future. He added that M&A will be a big part of the firm's forward growth strategy.

"We have ambitious plans to grow and add more planners, and also increase our productivity, efficiency and capacity by leveraging the resources, expertise and scale of AZ NGA," he said.

"We have established strong relationships within our organisation, and there is significant interest from other firms in joining us. With the support of AZ NGA, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and successfully execute our strategic plans."

Read more: AZ NGAGeographe Financial GroupAZ Next Generation AdvisoryEquity PortfolioM&A
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity
Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers
AZ NGA forms strategic partnership with Qld advice firm
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
Equity Story to buy advisory firm Baker Young
AMP shareholders approve executive pay
AZ NGA practices merge on road to 'super firm'
Super fund consolidation to accelerate: Mercer
CareSuper to merge with meat industry fund
AZ NGA positions for growth with key appointment

Editor's Choice

New 100% tariffs on China: Another TACO moment?

KARREN VERGARA
As the US threatens more outlandish tariffs on China, investment experts foresee more market volatility in the short term with neither side backing down. But will US President Donald Trump once again "chicken out"?

Integro appoints head of advice and growth

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Integro Private Wealth has appointed Glen Mesch as head of advice and growth, as it scales its national presence by accelerating growth on the east coast.

Ausbil lists two global ETFs on ASX

MATTHEW WAI
Ausbil Investment Management has listed two active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with one investing in global small caps and the other in infrastructure.

Classic 60/40 approach underdelivers for women retirees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The traditional 60/40 portfolio is harming women's chances of a comfortable retirement, a study suggests.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media