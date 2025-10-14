AZ NGA acquires majority stake in Geographe Financial Group

Advice platform AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has increased its stake in financial advice firm Geographe Financial Group (Geographe).

Geographe has provided advice on superannuation, investments and insurance since 1976 for clients in Western Australia.

In 2024, AZ NGA acquired AMP's Equity Portfolio and gained a minority stake in Geographe along with 15 other advice businesses.

The deal will see Geographe founder Bill O'Byrne retire, while Geographe director Craig Gibson will wind back day-to-day operational involvement.

Financial advisers Sean Spencer and Brent O'Byrne will increase their shareholding and rise to leadership roles.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said the transaction represented the company's ability and preparedness to structure deals to meet the evolving needs and timeframe of advisers and business owners.

"We've gotten to know the exceptional team at Geographe really well in the past year and they are experts at what they do, and passionate about raising up the next generation of advisers," he said.

"The firm provides a truly integrated advice service, giving confidence to clients who have a dream for a better and richer life, and we are excited to expand our relationship and assist with the next phase of growth."

Spencer said the firm's strategic partnership with AZ NGA delivers both succession and growth solutions, as well as greater clarity and confidence for remaining partners and staff about the future. He added that M&A will be a big part of the firm's forward growth strategy.

"We have ambitious plans to grow and add more planners, and also increase our productivity, efficiency and capacity by leveraging the resources, expertise and scale of AZ NGA," he said.

"We have established strong relationships within our organisation, and there is significant interest from other firms in joining us. With the support of AZ NGA, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and successfully execute our strategic plans."