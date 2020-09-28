AXA IM country head exits

AXA Investment Managers' country head for Australia and New Zealand is leaving after 16 years with the firm.

Craig Hurt joined AXA IM's office in London in 2004 as a director of fixed income and liability-driven investments. Three years later, he was promoted to lead the Australia and New Zealand business based in Sydney.

Prior to AXA IM, Hurt was a fixed income specialist at Investec Asset Management.

Hurt finishes up at the end of September to seek out new challenges.

"I am immensely grateful to our clients and colleagues that have helped establish AXA IM as both an institutional and wholesale manager in this wonderfully competitive market," he said.

In March this year, the firm announced a shakeup of its asset management business, splitting it into: AXA IM Core and AXA IM Alts.

Core comprises fixed income, Framlington Equities, multi-asset investment platforms and Rosenberg Equities.

Michelle Lacey, who was previously the head of wholesale for Australia and a long-serving employee, was appointed as head of client group for the core business unit in August.

The newly established alternatives business encompasses real assets, structured finance and hedge fund business Chorus. Ben Taylor was named director of client group for this division in May this year.