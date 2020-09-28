NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
AXA IM country head exits
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   12:06PM

AXA Investment Managers' country head for Australia and New Zealand is leaving after 16 years with the firm.

Craig Hurt joined AXA IM's office in London in 2004 as a director of fixed income and liability-driven investments. Three years later, he was promoted to lead the Australia and New Zealand business based in Sydney.

Prior to AXA IM, Hurt was a fixed income specialist at Investec Asset Management.

Hurt finishes up at the end of September to seek out new challenges.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"I am immensely grateful to our clients and colleagues that have helped establish AXA IM as both an institutional and wholesale manager in this wonderfully competitive market," he said.

In March this year, the firm announced a shakeup of its asset management business, splitting it into: AXA IM Core and AXA IM Alts.

Core comprises fixed income, Framlington Equities, multi-asset investment platforms and Rosenberg Equities.

Michelle Lacey, who was previously the head of wholesale for Australia and a long-serving employee, was appointed as head of client group for the core business unit in August.

The newly established alternatives business encompasses real assets, structured finance and hedge fund business Chorus. Ben Taylor was named director of client group for this division in May this year.

Read more: AXA Investment ManagersCraig HurtAXA IM CoreAXA IM AltsBen TaylorFramlington EquitiesInvestec Asset ManagementMichelle LaceyRosenberg Equities
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FS Power50: Vote now
Global manager launches China A-shares fund
ESG continues to outperform: Research
Global manager shuts fund
Investec AM rebrands
AXA IM in strategic overhaul
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
AXA acquires largest student housing portfolio
Legg Mason expands Asia Pacific role
AXA Investment Managers expands impact investing options
Editor's Choice
Watermark LIC seeks restructure
KANIKA SOOD
A Watermark-managed LIC is proposing to convert to an unlisted managed fund, as a group of investors seek to replace Geoff Wilson and John Abernethy on its board.
New role for former Credit Suisse Australia chief
KANIKA SOOD
Ares Management Corporation has appointed a new chair for Australia and New Zealand for its Ares SSG business, hiring Credit Suisse Australia's former chief executive.
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly four months after IRESS bid to acquire OneVue for 40 cents a share, it has finally upped the price to 43 cents in a final offer.
Cbus appoints new investment leadership role
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a chief operating officer, investments.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
SEP
29
FPA MELBOURNE CHAPTER WEBINAR - MANAGING THE CORONACOASTER 
SEP
29
WIS SA: IN CONVERSATION WITH DASCIA BENNETT 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zQUDyFpG