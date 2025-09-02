Newspaper icon
Investment

AXA IM Alts expands affordable housing strategy

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 2 SEP 2025   12:42PM

AXA IM Alts is set to acquire a prime fringe-CBD development site on Adderley Street, Melbourne, to progress its built-to-rent affordable housing strategy further.

The acquired site will be developed into a roughly 100-unit residential scheme providing a balanced mix of market and affordable rental housing.

The development will offer a 50:50 split of market-rate and affordable rental units, supporting key sectors workers to access quality housing close to their respective employment hubs, including the Victoria Police headquarters, the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the University of Melbourne, as well as metro, train and tram connections, in proximity, AXA IM Alts said.

Melbourne-based delivery partner PDG will deliver the project, and the property will be managed by St George Community Housing once completed.

The transaction represents the strategy's second investment in Australia, and its first in the state of Victoria.

It follows the 400-unit project in Westmead, Western Sydney, which is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

It will provide geographic diversification to the portfolio and strengthen AXA IM Alts' long-term commitment to delivering sustainable and affordable rental housing in Australia's largest cities, the firm said.

AXA IM Alts head of Asia Pacific Antoine Mesnage noted Australia's dynamic characteristics providing "strong" tailwinds for the sector.

"Expanding into Melbourne marks a significant milestone in our strategy, bringing both portfolio diversification and scale," Mesnage said.

"Underpinned by strong thematic tailwinds including record population growth, constrained housing supply and persistently low vacancy rates, this acquisition reflects our conviction in the long-term opportunity for residential as an institutional sector in Australia,

"This builds on the momentum of AXA IM Alts' Australian built to rent affordable housing strategy, which is backed by leading institutional investors and aims to develop a scalable portfolio of sustainable and affordable residential assets across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane."

AXA IM Alts manages €21 billion ($38bn) in residential assets of which a global affordable housing portfolio valued at over €2.5 billion ($4.5bn), comprising over 13,000 units across some 160 assets.

AXA IM Alts is a business unit of AXA Investment Managers and part of the BNP Paribas Group following the completion of its acquisition on July 1.

VIEW COMMENTS

