Executive Appointments

AXA hires from CFS

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021   12:22PM

AXA Investment Managers has appointed a business development manager for AXA IM Core.

Bevan Green joins from Colonial First State Investments where he was a business development manager.

Green was previously in similar roles at Zurich Insurance, NAB Asset Management, Russell Investments, Nikki Asset Management.

He was also a national account manager at Lloyds Bank and AMP in the UK.

Based in Sydney, Green will report to AXA IM head of core client group Michelle Lacey.

"Bevan's appointment demonstrates AXA IM's commitment to Australian clients as we continue to provide more focus and proximity to our clients in response to their evolving needs," Lacey said.

"With responsible investment strategies being in high demand, Bevan's deep industry knowledge and experience, together with AXA IM's diverse ESG investment solutions, will help clients invest responsibly and achieve their investment goals."

Last year the firm split its asset management business into AXA IM Core and AXA IM Alts. Core comprises fixed income, Framlington Equities, multi-asset investment platforms and Rosenberg Equities.

The firm has since pivoted to become more sustainable and focus its efforts on ESG investments.

"In this challenging environment, responsible investing has become even more central to our business priorities, with climate change representing our largest area of engagement in 2020. We are seeing growing momentum for more sustainable investments globally," Lacey said.

"This is evident as AXA IM noted an increase in total FUM to AUD$500 million for the Sustainable Equity Strategy in Australia. Globally, 89% of AXA IM Core's assets under management are now fully ESG-integrated."

