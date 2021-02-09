NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 FEB 2021   12:38PM

Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.

Following the COVID crash in the first quarter last year, Graham said Aware was able to bounce back, finishing the year around 5% above the benchmark.

"As a fund we feel we're in pretty good shape. We did a lot of work to figure out what risk exposures and liquidities were," he said.

"We really wanted to define as much as possible how much liquidity we had to be able to take advantage of opportunities."

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Speaking at a Bloomberg event Graham said the fund did not see as many opportunities as it thought there might be due to government assistance giving businesses access to liquidity.

While Graham said this helped support many, it also elongated the dynamic between extremely low interest rates alongside very high multiples.

"With incredibly low interest rates and the very strong rhetoric, even from the RBA, that rates aren't going anywhere for a number of years is allowing people to say the discount rates they used to value assets are going to stay very low  for quite some time," Graham said.

"That is going to allow the multiples on those earnings and revenues to be incredibly high."

Graham added that while the businesses do have very high multiples, they are the ones who have been profiting from the lockdown measures, so it is understandable, just not enticing.

"When I look at 2021 it's hard to see that there will be any significant changes that will knock that dynamic off," he said.

"Obviously, markets are hard to forecast and we are in a time with very high valuations and very low margins of safety.  So, it doesn't seem there is a huge amount of change coming that would really drive some profit being taken, but again I think there is a lot of cash on the sidelines that would likely see some buying if that did occur."

Graham said while Aware still holds equities, he is not in a hurry to go overweight in the coming year.

"I think we have a solid exposure to equities; internationally probably a little bit more than domestic, but we have a pretty solid exposure to both," Graham said.

"We're looking to increase our unlisted assets.  We have been on that journey for the last five to seven years, where we have been incrementally adding to unlisted assets."

Graham said Aware is not seeking to invest in traditional, mature infrastructure or property assets, but instead to take risks in their area.

"I think the risks that you want to try and take right now are a little different than just trying to buy very mature assets," he said.

"I think there is an opportunity to buy and build them to core or develop them.  We have had some great success in that over the last few years."

Graham said he believes there is an opportunity to continue to build up Aware's exposure in the unlisted market and build those up to be good core assets.

"We will remain very well exposed to equities, but I do think they are highly priced, but we're not foreseeing an 'any-minute' pull back," he said.

"We're not looking to heavily allocate more into equities.  We expect to continue to invest in a broad range of assets."

Read more: Aware SuperDamian GrahamCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aware expands affordable housing portfolio
Investors unprepared for unexpected events: Study
Industry fund operations chief exits
Chief economist update: Eurozone at risk of double-dip
Chief economist update: RBA extends QE
Hostplus called out on climate change
Super funds bow to divestment pressure
IOOF buffeted by advice restructure
ESG professionals in huge demand
MySuper eyes growth asset returns
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KnXFjvFG