Aware Super returns 10.7% for FY23

The super fund delivered 10.7% to members sitting in its default MySuper Lifecycle option, with investment chief Damian Graham saying a pivot away from certain unlisted asset sectors proved the right call.

Aware's default MySuper option is a lifecycle product that actively steps down risk as members near retirement age and invests in high growth for members up to the age of 56.

The result comes in ahead of Australian Retirement Trust (10%), HESTA (9.59%), Cbus (8.95%) and AustralianSuper (8.22%).

With 1.1 million members and $160 billion in funds under management, Aware said the 10.7% return comes as the fund works to deliver further benefits of scale to its members.

It further attributed the result to a resilient and highly diversified investment portfolio and a surge in equities.

"It was certainly a good year for equities. Share markets recovered strongly after a lacklustre first quarter, and compared with some of our peers we're slightly overweight in international shares, which performed particularly well. International equities returned around 18%," Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham told Financial Standard.

"Importantly, though, this result isn't just a reflection of strong equity markets. Diversification has played a key role in achieving such a strong return for members.

"Our unlisted assets have delivered solid results. Infrastructure, for example, has been very positive and in property, returns have benefitted from our pivot some years ago away from sectors that have struggled, such as the US office market, and into industrial and living markets that have since performed well."

Graham added, that despite the economic backdrop, Aware was able to deliver strong returns for its members.

"While it has been a strong year, we're always at pains to emphasise the importance of focusing on returns over the long term rather than those for any single year," he said.

"Indeed, our high growth option, which younger members with our MySuper Lifecycle product are invested in, has averaged 9.3% per annum over the past decade."

Aware commented on its plans to roll out a suite of new products and services for its members as part of a digital transformation initiative.

In May, the fund completed a project to consolidate five legacy technology systems into a single administration and registry platform.

It is introducing a host of new products and services including rolling out new low-cost indexed, new socially conscious options and redesigning its investment menu as well.

Further, Aware reinforced plans to open its first international investment office in London to help source and manage key offshore investments.

In conclusion, Graham said inflation is easing but it's still too soon to suggest economic pressures are at bay.

"So, we'll be as vigilant as ever in prudently managing our members' investments for the long term to help set them up for their best possible retirement," he explained.