Aware Super provides details on growth strategy

The superannuation giant has confirmed it will restructure its team into two distinct groups in support of its broader plans for global expansion.

Following on from the appointment of Damien Webb as head of international, Aware Super has said it plans to open its first overseas office in London by the end of the year.

According to an Aware Super spokesperson, the fund's objective is to extend its investment management capabilities across property, infrastructure, and private equity by setting up its first international office in London.

But to strengthen its investment foundations and pursue its targets, Aware Super is implementing a range of capability uplift initiatives. The fund is restructuring its team into two distinctive groups - Investment Enablement and Portfolio Management - to drive critical activities, such as leading the investment function strategy and active management and delivering Aware Super's investment strategy as well as portfolio construction.

Aware Super said it is also investing in "innovative platforms" to support the execution of its strategy and to boost its growth agenda. The fund is building an operating model for growth, which will be managed by a team of experts, and will provide centralised investment data, access to "best-in-class" platforms, and partnerships with service providers.

This move reflects the industry's trend towards the internalisation of investment functions, where in-house strategic investment functions are adding value to portfolios managed on behalf of members, the fund's spokesperson said.

The international expansion is a crucial component of Aware Super's broader strategy, which aligns with its overarching capability focus. The fund aims to manage $250 billion in funds, including $125 billion of in-house assets, and oversee a significant direct asset portfolio to support its growth agenda.