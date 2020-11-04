NEWS
Superannuation
Aware Super, OptiComm deal still alive
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:26PM

Broadband technology company OptiComm has slapped down media speculation in relation to Aware Super's attempts to purchase the company.

In an announcement to the ASX, the company said an article in the Australian Financial Review stating that OptiComm had received a strong indication from Aware Super that it would not make further takeover offers was not true.

The story, published on November 3, claimed that Aware Super had hinted to OptiComm that it was done and wouldn't be bidding again - referring to Aware's position as "pens down".

However, OptiComm said that it has had no contact from Aware Super since it received an offer from Uniti, a telecommunications company.

Aware Super had bid to acquire 100% of OptiComm twice, with Uniti outbidding the fund each time. Under Aware's most recent proposal, OptiComm shareholders would receive cash proceeds of $6.50 per share (inclusive of a dividend of 10 cents).

Aware's offer was topped by Uniti just a couple of days later. Uniti offered shareholders $6.67 per OptiComm share ($5.20 cash and 1.07 Uniti shares).

OptiComm's directors have reiterated that in the absence of a superior proposal they recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Uniti scheme.

On Friday, shareholders will take part in a virtual scheme meeting to approve Uniti's takeover.

